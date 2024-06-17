Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Registered Public Offering of Notes

BRANFORD, Conn., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced the commencement of a registered public offering of USD-denominated unsecured, unsubordinated Notes due five years from the date of issuance (“Notes”), subject to market conditions.



The Notes are anticipated to be rated BBB+ by Egan Jones, Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency, although this is contingent on prevailing market conditions. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

The company has mandated Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. as the sole-bookrunning manager for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of the Notes or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

A registration statement relating to, among other things, the Notes, was filed and has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering is being made only by means of a related prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. by written request addressed to 85 Broad Street, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10004 or by emailing john.tonelli@opco.com. Copies may also be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated June 17th, 2024, together with an accompanying base prospectus, which have been filed with the SEC, contain this and other information about Sachem Capital Corp. as well as a description of the Notes and the terms of the offering and should be read carefully before investing. The information in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, and in this announcement, is not complete and may be changed. Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of Sachem Capital Corp. before investing.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

