Norway Employee Benefits 2024: Detailed Analysis of Key Government-Sponsored Employee Benefits, Along with Private Benefits

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Benefits in Norway 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in Norway, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Norway, detailed information about the private benefits in Norway, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Norway.



The Norwegian employee benefits market is predominantly controlled by the public social security system; however, the growth of labor-intensive industries has fuelled the growth of the country's private benefits market over the last decade. The public social security system, which is supervised by the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration (Arbeids- og velferdsetaten; NAV), plays a significant role in the country's welfare system and is responsible for providing general social insurance schemes to the citizens of Norway.

The main general social insurance schemes are the National Insurance Scheme, and the Family Allowance Scheme, and the Scheme provides cash benefits for families, with small children also contributing to the overall development of the country's social welfare system. The NAV was established on July 1, 2006.



Key Highlights

The Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration, the Health Economic Administration, the Ministry of Children, Equality, and Social Inclusion, the National Office for Social Insurance Abroad, The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and The Ministry of Health and Care Services are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to credited contribution.

In Norway, employers provide voluntary retirement benefits to their employees through occupational pension schemes, pension funds and group insurance contracts

Scope

It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen's compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment, minimum resources, long term care, leaves and holidays and private benefits

It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Norway

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic decisions using in-depth information related to employee benefits in the country

Assess employee benefits of the market, including state and compulsory benefits and private benefits

Gain insights into the key employee benefit schemes offered by private employers in the country

Gain insights into key organizations governing employee benefits market, and their impact on companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 What is this Report about?

2.2 Definitions



3. Country Statistics



4. Overview of Employee Benefits in Norway



5. Regulations



6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Sickness Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Family Benefits

Unemployment benefits

Long - term care Benefits

Minimum Resources Benefits

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5jenr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.