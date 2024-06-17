As Concert Tickets Become Out of Reach for Most Canadians, Live Music Fans Find Their Robin Hood in Coors Light®

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Coors Light, the chill choice for life’s most refreshing moments, is setting out to Fix Tixflation by helping address the inaccessible and often unaffordable concert ticket resale market. Starting on World Music Day (June 21, 2024), Coors Light will rescue overpriced and in-demand concert tickets from verified resellers and put them back into the hands of Canadian music lovers coast to coast.







According to a Maru Public Opinion survey on behalf of Coors Light, 3 out of 4 Canadians 19+** agree it’s harder than ever to get concert tickets, while 60 per cent believe they can’t even afford to see their favourite artists perform. As more tickets hit an opportunistic resale market, 71 per cent of those Canadians over 19 have revealed they don’t even want to consider buying from resellers or reselling platforms, increasing the stakes for a small pool of regularly released tickets.

Music is the universal language of chill, but trying to get tickets to see your favourite artist live in concert has become anything but. As demand for live music experiences increases, the highly competitive resale market leaves concert tickets out of reach for many Canadian music fans. We’re seeing tickets marked up by more than double the original price–158 per cent on average1–leaving Canadians priced out and locked out of seeing their favourite artists live.

“I think we can all agree, there is nothing quite like the transcendent experience of live music, but unfortunately, it’s become an inaccessible and unaffordable experience for so many Canadians,” said Leslie Malcolm, Vice President Marketing, Canada, Molson Coors Beverage Company. “As the brand known for celebrating those who make the chill choice to embrace the moment, it doesn’t sit right with us that experiencing the universal language of chill – music – has become so out of reach. With the Fix Tixflation campaign and our wider emphasis on music this summer, we’re excited to help Canadians access the artists they love and embrace unforgettable moments of chill to make this summer one to remember.”

Beginning June 21 at 9:00 a.m. EDT, Coors Light will give Canadians a chance to score a pair of tickets to some of the most highly anticipated summer concerts, including The Rolling Stones, Niall Horan, Missy Elliott, P!nk, and more. Throughout the summer, the Fix Tixflation website will unlock, giving eligible Canadians of legal drinking age 72 hours to enter for a chance* at tickets. To stay up to date with the schedule and for more information on Fix Tixflation, visit fixtixflation.ca .

*Must be legal drinking age. No purchase is necessary. Prize does not include transportation or accommodation. Mathematical skill-testing question applies. For full contest details, visit fixtixflation.ca .

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Original, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Blue Run Spirits, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com .

Survey Methodology

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Coors Light was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue . 1,520 randomly selected Canadian adults who are 19+** years old and a Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from May 24th to May 27th 2024. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

For more information, contact:

Tiffany Luong

Molson Coors

tiffany.luong@molsoncoors.com

Olivia Lazazzera

Citizen Relations

olivia.lazazzera@citizenrelations.com

1 “Concert ticket promoters are leaving money on the table.” Smart Pricer, smart-pricer.com/concert-ticket-promoters-are-leaving-money-on-the-table

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a6d3ad9-7a78-41c4-8ec7-461615567592

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70a83e23-9703-4787-86a8-9ca4546c1a13