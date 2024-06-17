Longeveron® to Present at the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum on June 20, 2024

MIAMI, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, including hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum taking place June 20, 2024.



Details for the Company’s participation:

Fireside Chat Date:

Fireside Chat Time: Thursday, June 20, 2024

10:30 a.m. ET





The webcast for this conference presentation may be accessed at the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Longeveron website for 90 days following the conference.



About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. The Lomecel-BTM HLHS program has received three distinct and important U.S. FDA designations: Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

