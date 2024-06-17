OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 17 JUNE 2024 AT 16.10 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





S&P Global Ratings affirmed Oma Savings Bank Plc's credit rating and changed outlook to negative

On 17 June 2024, S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has affirmed that the short-term and long-term issuer credit rating of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) remains unchanged and is BBB+/A-2. At the same time, S&P has changed OmaSp's outlook from stable to negative.

S&P’s press release will be available at www.omasp.fi For Investors > Debt Investors > Credit Ratings.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

