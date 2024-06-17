Saudi Arabia Media Landscape Analysis Report 2024-2028: IPTV will Remain the Leading Pay-TV Services Delivery Platform

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in the Saudi Arabia today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.



Key Highlights

IPTV will remain the leading pay-TV services delivery platform during the forecast period with its subscriptions increasing from 1.3 million in 2023 to 2.3 million in 2028, driven by expanding fixed broadband infrastructure, which supports the delivery of high-quality IPTV services.

The SVOD growth is supported by strong fixed and mobile connectivity throughout the country, a high spending capacity of a large section of the population, SVOD players expanding their local content offerings, and rising adoption of SVOD services is partnerships with telcos.

4G was the leading mobile technology in 2023, accounting for 75.6% share of total mobile subscriptions. However, 4G subscriptions will decline drastically over the forecast period, falling to 15.3% in 2028.

Fiber-optic lines accounted for the largest share of residential fixed broadband subscriptions with 55.1% in 2023 and will continue to grow further to reach 68.4% in 2028, driven by ongoing efforts by operators like STC and Zain to upgrade fiber infrastructure and customer experience.

Scope

Pay-TV operators had 2.3 million subscribers in 2023, a 9.2% increase from 2022.

Saudi Arabia had an estimated 5.2 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2023, an increase of 1.2 million or 30.4% from 2022. Saudi Arabia's SVOD accounts are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period, reaching 8.6 million in 2028.

Total mobile subscriptions in Saudi Arabia reached an estimated 64.7 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, mobile operators will add a combined 21.4 million mobile subscribers at a CAGR of 5.9%, bringing the country's total mobile subscriptions to 86.1 million in 2028.

Total fixed broadband lines in Saudi Arabia will increase from 2.5 million in 2023 to 5.3 million by the end of 2028, supported by growing investment in broadband infrastructure, adoption of high-speed fiber broadband services, along with increasing fixed wireless service subscriptions.

Key Topics Covered:

Population and household context

Television services market

SVOD services market

Mobile services market: Handsets

Fixed broadband services market: Residential

Competitive landscape

