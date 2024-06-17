ONI DEX Debuts Multi-Chain Ecosystem, Launchpads, and Innovative Earning Mechanisms

Valletta, Malta, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONI DEX, a trailblazing decentralized exchange, is proud to announce its launch on multiple blockchains, including GALA Chain, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Ethereum. The platform aims to revolutionize the DeFi space by offering a comprehensive ecosystem that includes launchpads, unique earning opportunities, and a dedicated gaming category.







Multi-Chain Support and GALA Chain Debut

ONI DEX is redefining the boundaries of accessibility and interoperability by offering multi-chain support from the start. The platform will initially debut on GALA Chain, BSC, and Ethereum, with ambitious plans to expand to over 10 additional blockchains, such as Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche. Significantly, ONI DEX will be the pioneer DEX on the GALA Chain, addressing the community's demand for a decentralized trading solution.

According to a representative of ONI DEX, "Our multi-chain approach ensures that users can access a wide array of tokens and benefit from the unique advantages offered by each blockchain.". By becoming the first DEX on the GALA Chain, ONI DEX will be providing a valuable service to the GALA community and establishing itself as pioneers in the DeFi landscape.

Launchpads: Empowering Projects and Investors

ONI DEX will feature launchpads that enable projects to raise funds and gain exposure to a vast network of potential investors. These launchpads will be crucial tools for emerging projects, helping them secure the necessary capital to develop and thrive.

Furthermore, the launchpads are designed to support the growth of promising projects while providing investors with access to groundbreaking opportunities. According to ONI DEX, this will foster a vibrant and sustainable DeFi ecosystem.

Spheres: A Groundbreaking Passive Income Mechanism

ONI DEX introduces Spheres, an innovative passive income feature that allows users to earn a portion of the profits generated by all of the platform's features. In the first year, 20% of all earnings will be allocated to the Spheres pool, decreasing to 15% in the second year and stabilizing at 10% from the third year onward. Users can acquire Sphere Access Keys to activate a Sphere and earn rewards across all supported blockchains.

Spheres represent a paradigm shift in how users can benefit from the decentralized exchange's success. By offering a share of the profits generated within its ecosystem, ONI DEX empowers users, giving them a unique opportunity to grow their portfolio positively.

ONI Gaming Ecosystem: The Future of DeFi Entertainment

ONI DEX is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what a decentralized exchange can offer. The platform will feature a Gaming category, showcasing exclusive games developed in collaboration with renowned game studios such as KEVURU, known for their contributions to Fortnite and other major e-gaming titles.

These games will seamlessly integrate NFT utility and offer in-game rewards as ONI tokens. Furthermore, 20% of the earnings generated by each game will be channeled into the Spheres pool, providing Sphere owners with an additional revenue stream.

More Developments in the pipeline

Beyond its current features, ONI DEX has launched its unique social media ecosystem, ONI Talk, where users can connect with their friends and share life moments with them. ONI Talks also draws on the existing ONI architecture, and users can earn ONI Tokens from their activities.

In addition, ONI DEX has outlined its roadmap and plans to add more features. In the coming months, it will list its native token, ONI, on several centralized exchanges while building innovative products within its ecosystem.

About ONI DEX

ONI DEX is a pioneering decentralized finance platform that bridges traditional financial mechanisms with blockchain technology. Focusing on innovation, security, and community-driven development, ONI DEX offers a comprehensive ecosystem for seamless interaction with DeFi services.

For more information about ONI DEX and its groundbreaking ecosystem, visit

Website: https://oni.exchange/



Telegram: https://t.me/oni_exchange



Twitter: https://x.com/oniexchange

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@oni.exchange

Gitbook: https://oni.gitbook.io/oni.exchange

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.