Unleashing the Potential of Cannabis: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings Reaches a Historic Valuation

HOUSTON, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBIH), a company dedicated to medicinal cannabis research for over 15 years, has achieved a 2 billion dollar valuation. This achievement is a testament of the paradigm shift which will allow patients and the medical industry to consider cannabinoids as the first option, not a last resource.



Our significant valuation is the outcome of our unwavering dedication to growth and our persistent commitment to enhancing standards within the healthcare landscape. With a steadfast focus on maintaining market integrity and propelling scientific evolution, our CEO, Dante Picazo, shares his enthusiasm: "Together, we're paving the way for the future of healthcare, and we're enthusiastic about embarking on this shared adventure of advancement."

At CBIH, we embrace a global approach that integrates neuroscience principals, which are revolutionizing modern medicine with clinical, social, and personal implications by understanding the neural-physical relationship, says Dr. Salguero PhD in Science specialized in Microbiology from São Paulo Brazil University.

To conclude, our tireless dedication to excellence compels us to fortify our message daily with groundbreaking and premium solutions for those who depend on us for their well-being. Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings stands optimally positioned to advance its market footprint, innovate fresh therapeutic alternatives, and reassert its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the cannabis industry. Moving ahead, we maintain relentless resolve in our pursuit to redefine norms and positively influence the future landscape of cannabis-based wellness.

