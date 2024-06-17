IZEA Unveils IZZY: Revolutionary AI Assistant for Influencer Marketing

Cannes, France, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced the launch of IZZY, an advanced AI assistant with capabilities fine-tuned for influencer marketing professionals. Combining the power of IZEA's BrandGraph and IZEA Flow with a large language model (LLM), IZZY offers a wide array of AI capabilities designed to enhance and streamline influencer marketing efforts.



“IZZY and IZEA’s other generative AI tools foreshadow a dramatic shift in the influencer marketing industry,” commented Scott Guthrie, Director General of Influencer Marketing Trade Body. “There will be profound impacts on how marketers develop strategies, discover creators, produce content, and analyze outcomes. AI, in concert with human contextual intelligence and critical thinking, will enable influencer marketing professionals to accomplish more, faster, and with better results. The real-world application of AI in our space is no longer nebulous, and IZZY demonstrates that it is here today.”

IZEA CEO Ted Murphy officially unveiled IZZY at the company’s second annual AI Days event during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Marketers and creators aboard a chartered yacht on the waters of the French Riviera viewed a live demonstration of IZZY's remarkable capabilities.

IZZY: Influencer Marketing Intelligence

IZZY harnesses the depth and breadth of IZEA's data to provide a comprehensive AI Assistant for influencer marketing professionals. IZZY provides an interactive experience that replaces traditional discovery tools, allowing the user to ask questions and gain insights in a way that was previously unimaginable. IZZY provides comprehensive influencer profiles, detailed audience analytics, and the ability to compare and contrast influencers — all tuned to the specific needs of the end user. IZZY can create briefs, suggest approaches to content, and make strategic recommendations based on historical influencer performance.

Ask IZZY

IZZY revolutionizes the role of influencer marketing professionals by equipping them with superhuman capabilities. It processes vast amounts of data that no single individual could manage, transforming complex information into actionable insights. Designed to tackle industry-specific challenges, IZZY leverages a powerful LLM to provide broader knowledge and deeper context. Marketers gain unparalleled support, enabling them to focus on creative and strategic decisions with the confidence that they have access to a vast data set to help guide them. IZZY is a force multiplier for every member of an influencer marketing team.

Intelligent Predictions with Transparent Rationale

Marketing professionals understand the challenges related to making predictions for any campaign. IZZY is designed to provide not just predictions but also the confidence and rationale behind these predictions, which is crucial for informed decision-making. It offers detailed context about an influencer, their audience, and their content, ensuring marketers understand the "why" behind every suggestion.

By presenting the confidence levels and rationale for its insights, IZZY empowers marketers with transparency and trust in its recommendations. This clarity is vital in a fast-paced industry where strategic decisions can significantly impact campaign success. Understanding the context and confidence behind predictions allows marketers to craft more effective strategies, engage more authentically with audiences, and ultimately drive better results.

“When industry vets witness IZZY in action, they are visibly astonished,” said Ted Murphy. “It is the result of nearly two decades of data gathering, insights and enrichments. We knew that this day would come, and it is only going to get better from here.”

“IZZY leverages our extensive dataset to unveil insights that were once beyond reach, revolutionizing the way marketers will navigate the influencer marketing landscape,” continued Murphy. “This level of access and insight was previously unimaginable, and it empowers our users to make more informed decisions, create more impactful campaigns, and ultimately achieve better results. IZZY is not just a tool; it's a game-changer in the world of influencer marketing.”

Exclusive Private Beta Launch

Currently available to select customers in a private beta, IZZY is set to redefine the standards of efficiency and precision in the industry. This beta phase will allow IZEA to gather valuable feedback and fine-tune the AI assistant, ensuring it meets the high standards of the influencer marketing community.

Marketers who are interested in learning more can request a demo at izea.com/izzy.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.





Attachment