GLMX Hires Zekraus to Expand its Global Securities Lending Business

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLMX, a leading provider of securities finance market technology, today announced that Robert (“Bob”) Zekraus will lead global business development for the Company's securities lending business. Based in New York, Bob brings more than 25 years of experience in Capital Markets across collateralized financing products including equity finance, securities lending & repo and prime brokerage businesses.



Throughout his career, Bob has held senior roles in New York and London. At Scotiabank, he was a member of the Board of Directors of Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., and Head of Prime Services Client Capital Management and Funding. At Barclays, he was Head of US Securities Lending Financing Sales and Co-Head of Secured Funding. Zekraus joins GLMX from Pirum, where he led geographic expansion and developed the commercial go-to-market strategy in the U.S. and Canada as COO and Head of the Americas.

Sal Giglio, President and Chief Revenue officer at GLMX commented, “Bob joining GLMX reinforces our continued commitment to building comprehensive securities lending trading technology to serve the industry’s increasing demands. With modern, fit-for-purpose securities lending technology and the best team in the industry, GLMX has on-boarded several of the largest securities lenders and borrowers with many others in the pipeline. Bob will make a significant impact in driving adoption across the industry.”

Zekraus said of the new role, “I’ve watched GLMX grow to be the leading dealer-to-client technology provider in front-end repo trading with a truly innovative solution. I’m looking forward to working with such a talented and passionate team to accelerate market adoption in securities lending and adjacent products across the financing value-chain. I’m thrilled to be able to leverage my market experience, product knowledge, and deep network to help propel GLMX into new areas and successes.”

GLMX CEO and Co-founder, Glenn Havlicek added, “GLMX is the dominant repo trade execution and management technology in the global marketplace. Now that we have established a significant footprint in securities lending, it is time to accelerate our sales and client management engagement. Bob’s credentials are impeccable and are perfect for this acceleration stage. He will be responsible for securities lending sales, business development and client engagement within Sal Giglio’s broader business team. We are lucky to have him with us.”

About GLMX

Founded in 2010, GLMX is an independent financial technology company financed by Otter Capital and Tippet Venture Partners. Wall Street veterans partnered with Silicon Valley technologists to develop GLMX proprietary technology which provides an intuitive, comprehensive, integrated global money market trading solution for institutional participants. The goal of GLMX is to be a leader in technology, to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting and to improve client access to market liquidity. For more information, please visit https://www.glmx.com/.

