Jordan Defense Industry Report 2024-2029 Featuring Lockheed Martin, Jordan Design and Development Bureau, and Paramount Group

Jordan's defense expenditure including US military aid grew from $2.1 billion in 2020 to $2.5 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020-24. The budget is expected to grow to $3 billion in 2029 reflecting a CAGR of 4% during 2020-24. Jordan recorded a cumulative budget of $11.7 billion from 2020 to 2024.

The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.



The Jordanian defense industry is expected to register steady growth over 2025-29. The primary driving force behind this growth can be attributed to the surge in counter terrorist operations being conducted in neighboring countries to control the spread of Islamic State (IS) and its extremist ideology.



Key Highlights

Drivers of Defense expenditure include modernization of depleting equipment and combatting volatile security environment.

The most attractive sectors in Jordan's defense market are military fixed wing aircraft, military land vehicles and military radar.

Major ongoing procurement program includes procurement of F-16C/D.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following :

Jordan defense budget: detailed analysis of Jordan 2024 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Jordan military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Jordan military procurement regulation.

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Jordan are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Jordan's defense industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Funding Opportunities

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Sectors in the Jordan Defense Market

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics

Defense Platforms Import Dynamics

Defense Platforms Export Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

F-16C/D

Fleet Size

Army

Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Jordan

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Lockheed Martin Corp

Jordan Design and Development Bureau

Paramount Group

