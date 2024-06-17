Choline Chloride Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030 - Need to Increase Meat Production Puts the Market in Overdrive

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Choline Chloride - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Choline Chloride is estimated at US$1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Poultry Feed Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Swine Feed Application segment is also set to grow at 0.9% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $281.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $286.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Choline Chloride - A Prelude

Developing Nations: Strong Growth Markets

Recent Market Activity

Animal Feed - Key End-User Industry for Choline Chloride

An Overview of the Animal Feed Additives Industry

Competitive Structure

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Choline Chloride - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Current State of the Global Economy: A Key Growth Indicator

Need to Increase Meat Production: Puts the Market in Overdrive

Expansion - Current Buzzword in the Market

Rising Use of Choline Chloride in Human Supplements to Augur Well for Market Growth

Booming Aquaculture Industry to Raise the Demand for Choline Chloride

Booming Oil & Gas Industry to Offer Growth Impetus to Choline Chloride Market

Advantages of Using Choline Salts over Potassium Chloride, as a Clay Stabilizer

Price - A Major Factor Influencing Growth in Animal Feed Market

List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material

Methanol - Key Input/Raw Material for Choline Chloride Manufacture

Food Safety Measures - Further Tightened by Public Authorities

Lack of Scientific Evidence Plagues Choline as Diet Supplements in Humans

Choline for the Treatment of Alzheimer's -A Potential Area for Further Research

Poor Bioavailability Precludes its Effectiveness

