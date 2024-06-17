Choline Chloride Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030 - Need to Increase Meat Production Puts the Market in Overdrive

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Choline Chloride - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Choline Chloride is estimated at US$1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Poultry Feed Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Swine Feed Application segment is also set to grow at 0.9% CAGR over the next 7 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $281.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $286.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Choline Chloride Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Choline Chloride Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Algry Quimica, Balaji Amines Ltd., Balchem Corporation, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Choline Chloride - A Prelude
- Developing Nations: Strong Growth Markets
- Recent Market Activity
- Animal Feed - Key End-User Industry for Choline Chloride
- An Overview of the Animal Feed Additives Industry
- Competitive Structure
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Choline Chloride - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Current State of the Global Economy: A Key Growth Indicator
- Need to Increase Meat Production: Puts the Market in Overdrive
- Expansion - Current Buzzword in the Market
- Rising Use of Choline Chloride in Human Supplements to Augur Well for Market Growth
- Booming Aquaculture Industry to Raise the Demand for Choline Chloride
- Booming Oil & Gas Industry to Offer Growth Impetus to Choline Chloride Market
- Advantages of Using Choline Salts over Potassium Chloride, as a Clay Stabilizer
- Price - A Major Factor Influencing Growth in Animal Feed Market
- List of Animal Feed Additives that Contain Petrochemical Derivatives as Raw Material
- Methanol - Key Input/Raw Material for Choline Chloride Manufacture
- Food Safety Measures - Further Tightened by Public Authorities
- Lack of Scientific Evidence Plagues Choline as Diet Supplements in Humans
- Choline for the Treatment of Alzheimer's -A Potential Area for Further Research
- Poor Bioavailability Precludes its Effectiveness
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 18 Featured):
- Algry Quimica
- Balaji Amines Ltd.
- Balchem Corporation
- BASF SE
- Be-Long Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Hebei Dayang Animal Healthcare Foods Co., Ltd.
- JJ Choline Limited
- Kemin Industries
- NB Group Co., Ltd.
- Pestell Minerals & Ingredients
- UAB Eksma Trade
