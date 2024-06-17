Molded Plastics Global Strategic Business Report 2024

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polyethylene-based Molded Plastics segment, which is expected to reach US$349 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Polyvinyl Chloride-based Molded Plastics segment is also set to grow at 4% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $227.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.3% CAGR to reach $239.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $844.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Molded Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 47 Featured)

Al Watania for Industries (WFI)

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Harwal Group

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS Group AG

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Rowad National Plastic Company Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Takween Advanced Industries

Tech Plaastic Industrie Private Limited

Thai Pet Industrial Co., Ltd.

Vishal Beverages (P) Ltd.

