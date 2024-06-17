Plant Extracts Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2024 & 2030

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Extracts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts segment is on a significant growth trajectory, expected to reach US$27.7 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Spices segment is also set to grow at a 6.2% CAGR over the next seven years.

The U.S. market for plant extracts is estimated at $9.6 billion in 2023. China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR, reaching $14 billion by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also experiencing significant growth trends.

This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Plant Extracts Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of major players across different geographies and highlights key trends and drivers shaping the market's future. The actionable insights provided can help identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic business decisions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





