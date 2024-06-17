Energy Systems Group Expands National Reach with Acquisition of Yearout Energy Services

NEWBURG, Ind., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Systems Group (ESG), a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure and energy services, announced today the acquisition of Yearout Energy Services. Through this acquisition, Energy Systems Group continues its strategic expansion into target markets, enhances its service offering, and diversifies its customer base in key Southwest states, including Texas, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.



Earlier this year, Energy Systems Group also announced the merger with PacificWest Energy Solutions, a California-based firm. Together with Yearout, these moves solidify Energy Systems Group’s national presence and expand its capabilities to reach new end markets. The combined group will deliver comprehensive solutions to public and private sector building infrastructure owners, including custom design, engineering, construction, and operations and maintenance services related to energy efficiency, distributed generation, resiliency, and sustainability solutions.

Yearout Energy Services, renowned for its commitment to excellence, views this partnership as a transformative opportunity to accelerate its growth and innovation, positively impacting both customers and employees. "Partnering with Energy Systems Group enables us to leverage our combined strengths and resources to create even more impact for our clients and our communities," said Colby Geer, President at Yearout Energy Services, who, along with Yearout’s management team, will continue to lead in their current capacities as part of Energy Systems Group’s leadership team.

With a 30-year history and over $4.1 billion in installed solutions across the United States, Energy Systems Group remains committed to its mission of helping its clients optimize and improve their energy-intensive infrastructure and reduce costs. President of Energy Systems Group, Steve Craig, emphasized, "We are excited to partner with Yearout and their talented team. Together, we will be able to offer a comprehensive suite of services, drive innovation, and deliver even greater value to our clients, reinforcing our mission to create a more sustainable future for our communities nationwide."

Joining forces with Yearout Energy Services and PacificWest Energy Solutions underscores Energy Systems Group’s commitment to nationwide leadership in energy efficiency and sustainability while improving industry standards and delivering innovative solutions to clients across the United States.

About Energy Systems Group

Energy Systems Group (ESG) is a leading sustainable energy solutions provider specializing in energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency, and infrastructure improvement solutions in the government, education, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. Energy Systems Group also offers a full range of sustainable infrastructure solutions, including waste-to-energy, distributed generation, and renewable energy. Visit energysystemsgroup.com to learn more.

About Yearout Energy Services

Yearout Energy Services is a prominent energy services and design-build construction company dedicated to serving clients across the Southwest. Its integrated delivery approach yields practical solutions that enhance operational efficiency, minimize carbon footprints, and foster safe, resilient environments for Yearout’s clients. Core expertise includes energy and water conservation, distributed energy, and smart infrastructure. Visit yearoutenergy.com to learn more.

