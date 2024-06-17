Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating the Proposed Acquisition of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) by Private Equity Firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”)

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating the proposed Acquisition of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) by Private Equity Firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”).



This investigation seeks to determine whether Agiliti shareholders are receiving adequate consideration and process.

If you are a Agiliti shareholder, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, click here, or please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

