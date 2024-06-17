D&H’s June 18 Hershey THREAD Technology Conference to Deliver AI-Readiness & Training

— Five AI-related Sessions from Topflight Vendors, 50+ Exhibits, and Extensive Training Mark its First Full-Scale, National THREAD for 2024 —



HARRISBURG, Pa., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces that its first full-day THREAD Technology Conference in the US for 2024 will convene on June 18 at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center, Hershey, PA. This national event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., featuring the latest cutting-edge technology from more than 50 manufacturers. Session topics cover areas ranging from AI-readiness, to modern solutions, to networking and computing devices, to videoconferencing and ProAV, to displays and accessories.

D&H is expecting attendance of close to 450 representatives from managed service providers and VARs across the country. Registration for this conference has reached capacity and is now officially closed. Partners can find D&H’s THREAD site at dandh.com/THREAD, see dandh.com/events for the latest news and upcoming dates for its regional Road Shows, or see dandh.com/Anaheim for info on its upcoming Anaheim event. Also watch for D&H’s What’s News at THREAD on-location video recap, which will post following the June conference.

The event will run in the same timeframe as D&H’s multi-day Partnerfi Symposium, which takes place June 17 to 19. The Symposium will deliver vendor and subject matter experts, market insights, and peer networking opportunities for members of this growing partner engagement community.

Educating MSPs & VARs in a Transforming Market

At the June 18 THREAD Technology Conference, multiple concurrent seminar sessions will be conducted by AMD, ASUS, Cisco, Google, HP, HPI, Intel, Lexmark, Microsoft, Quattro, and Samsung. D&H’s outcome-driven SuccessPath seminars will also be taking place at the event, offering resources to help channel partners become versed on the market’s latest AI-enabled modern solutions. These offerings help partners to thrive and capture opportunities in this transforming market.

With no fewer than five AI-oriented sessions—including a panel featuring executives from Microsoft, Intel, and HPI—the THREAD seminar content is designed to keep D&H partners ahead of game-changing trends like the market’s newest AIPC initiatives. Additional topics include a potential device upgrade cycle generated by the Windows 10 pending end-of-service dates, AI- and cloud-based security, server modernization, managed services, and display technologies.

Featured vendors at the event include AMD, Check Point, Cisco, Dell, HPE, HPI, Intel, Lenovo, Lexmark, LG, Microsoft, NETGEAR, Philips, Samsung, Targus, and more. A full listing of sponsoring vendors is available on the D&H THREAD event app. In addition to the latest product innovations from these top-flight manufacturers, D&H Distributing will feature showcases devoted to Go Big AI, ProAV and Collaboration, Modern Solutions and Services, and Device Refresh.

Attendees can network with D&H executives including Co-Presidents Dan Schwab and Michael Schwab, CCO Marty Bauerlein, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales Peter DiMarco, and Senior Vice President of Marketing Anthony Graziano. D&H has expanded its technology event schedule this year to include an increased amount of regional “Road Show” engagements, such as an Anaheim, California event August 28 – 29 and a Tampa, Florida event November 6 – 7; plus a Dallas, Texas Partnerfi Symposium October 21 – 23. The Hershey event is D&H’s full-scale, national THREAD Technology Conference for 2024.

“This is a pivotal year for the channel, full of opportunities for MSPs and VARs who prepare themselves for the AI-driven transformation of the computing space. We’re just on the cusp of realizing what AI can facilitate in both private and public verticals,” said D&H’s Graziano. “D&H wants its partners to be experts on the AI-enabled devices and solutions that are heading to-market. That’s why we’re extending the value of our events across more cities than ever. We want our partners to be the premier channel advisors to successfully and profitably deliver organizations into the AI age.”

The Agenda for the D&H June 18 THREAD Conference:

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.:

Event Opening - Welcome: Marty Bauerlein, Chief Commercial & Consumer Officer, D&H

“Building for Growth, Past, Present, and Future”: Dan Schwab, Co-President, D&H

HPI, “A New Era of Innovation and Growth”: Anneliese Olson, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP Inc. North America

“D&H Smarketing: How We’re Elevating Your Business”: Anthony Graziano, Senior Vice President, Marketing, D&H

Thayer Leadership Keynote, “Moments that Matter”: Brigadier General (Retired) Maureen LeBouef, Ed.D.

Closing Session Remarks, “EPIC Experiences”: Marty Bauerlein, Chief Commercial & Consumer Officer, D&H

12:00 – 2:00 p.m.: THREAD Technology Showcase/Lunch

2:10 – 2:50 p.m.: THREAD SuccessPath Seminars: AMD, Lexmark, ASUS, Google, HPI, Intel

3:00 – 3:45 p.m.: THREAD SuccessPath Seminars: Samsung, Quattro, Microsoft, Intel

4:00 – 5:15 p.m.:

Welcome Back: Peter DiMarco, Senior Vice President, US Commercial Sales, D&H

Microsoft - “Microsoft Co-Pilot & AI”: Jim Lee, Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions & Sales, Microsoft

Go Big AI Panel - Moderator: Damon Kegerise, Senior Director of Cloud Vendor Management, D&H Jim Lee, Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions & Sales, Microsoft David Allen, Director of US Distribution Sales and Marketing, Intel Spencer Wilson, AI Channel Development Manager, HPI

Vendor Keynote, Cisco – “Cisco Meraki: Supercharge SMBs with the Power of the Platform”: Gordon Jendrasiak, Director, Americas Partner and Distribution Organization, Cisco Meraki

Closing Session Remarks - Marty Bauerlein, Chief Commercial and Consumer Officer, D&H

