Solomon Partners Expands Healthcare Group with Hiring of Whit Knier as a Partner

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, has hired Whit Knier as a Partner. He will be working within the Healthcare Services group led by Karan (KG) Garg, Head of Healthcare Services. Mr. Knier brings over 20 years of experience in investment banking to the firm. He has advised on a variety of healthcare transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, leveraged buyouts, and restructuring.



Prior to joining Solomon Partners, Mr. Knier was a Managing Director in the Healthcare & Life Sciences group at Harris Williams in Richmond, Va., where he will continue to be based. In that role, he led coverage of the behavioral, veterinary, and outsourced clinical services sectors. During his 13-year tenure at the firm, Mr. Knier executed 45 sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions and strategic advisory assignments, representing over $18.3 billion in total transaction value across the healthcare industry. He began his career at Lehman Brothers and was previously a member of Blackstone’s M&A group.

“Whit has distinguished himself as a preeminent advisor in the healthcare services sector, particularly within the fast-growing domains he focuses on,” Mr. Garg said. “His remarkable track record of executing high-value M&A transactions illustrates his deep expertise and commitment to excellence.”

Solomon’s Head of Healthcare Jon Hammack added, "Whit is a seasoned banker with deep industry knowledge and extensive relationships in the healthcare services space. He will play a key role in expanding our coverage capabilities and delivering value-added solutions to our clients."

Mr. Knier commented, "I was attracted to Solomon Partners by its strong reputation and culture in the investment banking industry. I look forward to working with Jon, KG and the talented Healthcare group to serve our clients and further expand the companies we advise in the healthcare services subsector."

Mr. Knier earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He graduated from Washington and Lee University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Since launching its Healthcare practice in 2021, the team has grown to over 25 bankers based in New York, Chicago, Miami and now Richmond.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.