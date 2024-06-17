Francis Bacon’s Masterpiece “Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer” 1963 to be on public display at the Luxembourg’s national museum MNAHA to be loaned to the Musée national d'archéologie, d'histoire et d'art of Luxembourg

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ART SHARE 002 S.A.

16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S.L: B273672

ARTEX Global Markets AG ticker: BAC1EU

Luxembourg, 17 June 2024





Luxembourg, 17 June 2024

Art Share 002 S.A. (“Art Share 002”), the sole holder of the artwork from Francis Bacon 'Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963’ (the “Artwork”), announces that a two-year free loan has been agreed with the Musée National d'Archéologie, d'Histoire et d'Art of Luxembourg, (“MNAHA”) for the purpose of public exhibition of the Artwork from 25 June 2024 to 25 June 2026. This follows the placement and admission of Art Share 002’s class B shares on the trading venue operated by ARTEX Global Markets AG (the “ARTEX GM”).

The directors of Art Share 002 state: “We are excited to exhibit the masterpiece by Francis Bacon at the MNAHA, a historic and responsible body for art. In our view, the loan of the Artwork by Art Share 002, to MNAHA signifies a step towards the democratisation of art and complements to the MNAHAs aim to study, preserve, promote and showcase fine art to the public.”





About Art Share 002 S.A.

Art Share 002 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the “Securitisation Law”). It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risks within the meaning of article 53 of the Securitisation Law, financed inter alia by the class B shares issued by Art Share 002. The principal activity of Art Share 002 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork.

Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.









