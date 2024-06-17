North American Class 6-8 Truck Market 2024-2027: Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Plans for Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA), PACCAR and Navistar

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - 2024-2027 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Plans for Industry OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Trucking is headed for a soft landing and is poised to cool down over near term across traditional markets with projected softening of demand, after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new trucks declining owing to softening of freight rates as well as volumes across traditional markets while the industry OEMs focus upon & hustle to deliver previously ordered trucks to customers & fleet operators amid continued supply chain disturbances in a difficult, complex & uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

Trucking is poised to maintain status quo over near term across North America, in terms of order intake for the Class 6-8 segment, even after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new Class 8 trucks remaining steady while the vocational & medium truck segments remain strong.

New truck registrations in North America continued to grow with 300,000 Class 8 trucks registered across North America for 2023 with replacement demand and infrastructure spending being key drivers. However, the forecast for 2024 indicates a status-quo to a marginal decrease for Class 8 truck deliveries while fleet utilization remains at usual levels providing steady aftermarket revenues growth potential for the OEMs. Furthermore, the global economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation, thereby, creating a tight credit environment amid sustained geopolitical instability & conflicts with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region as well as the entire world on the edge, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated and enters its third year in 2024



The trucking industry, however, continues to make active & steady progress towards energy transition geared towards sustainability for the long term with focus on electrification & hydrogenization of transportation. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Autonomous and Electrification technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous trucks across industry OEMs. Further, stricter emission standards proposed by the EPA, under its heavy-duty truck & engine standards, which are likely to come into effect from 2027 onwards under the agency's two-tiered approach and plans for the implementation of GHG 3 emissions by 2030, under the larger Clean Trucks Plan, are likely to further accelerate the transition towards zero-emission vehicles & technologies across the United States going forward.



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. Part 1 of the report analyzes the current market size, drivers & competitive landscape for Class 6-8 Trucks. Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, profiles & snapshot of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the strategies & plans of these OEMs. Part 3 projects the market evolution likely over medium term with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for Class 6-8 Trucks segment for near to medium term



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape



Section - 1

North American Class 6-8 Truck Market

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Key Drivers

Section - 2

Competitive Landscape - North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Market Shares for the OEMs

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs

Business Snapshot & Overview - North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section - 4 - Financial Performance Analysis

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Backlog Trend

Section - 5 - Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Industry OEMs - North America's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

Volvo Trucks North America

Navistar International Corporation - Traton SE

PACCAR Inc.

Section - 6 - Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage:-

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 7 - SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Section - 8 - Key Industry Trends



Section - 9 - Key Market Trends



Section - 10 - Key Technology Trends



Section - 11 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 12 - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 13 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market

Demand Outlook - Medium Term

Growth Projections for the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market

