Biologics Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $656.8 Billion by 2030 with Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins Accounting for $246.6 Billion

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins segment, which is expected to reach US$246.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.8%. The Blood & Blood components segment is also set to grow at 7.5% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $116.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $111.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $377.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $656.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biologics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 243 Featured):

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

