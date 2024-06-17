Personalized Nutrition Global Strategic Business Report 2024

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Personalized Nutrition is estimated at US$15.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$37.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Active Measurement Personalized Nutrition segment, which is expected to reach US$27.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.5%. The Standard Measurement Personalized Nutrition segment is also set to grow at 11% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.8% CAGR to reach $9.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Personalized Nutrition Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Personalized Nutrition Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amway, Atlas Biomed Group Limited, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Personalized Nutrition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8i2sd

