Albion Crown VCT PLC

(the “Company”) (formerly Crown Place VCT PLC)

Change of name to Albion Crown VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

The Board is pleased to announce that following a Board resolution, the Company’s name has changed from Crown Place VCT PLC to Albion Crown VCT PLC with effect from 17 June 2024.

This change of name will closer align with the identity of the other VCTs managed by the investment manager, Albion Capital Group LLP.

The existing stock market ticker, CRWN, will be retained as will its ISIN and LEI.

The change of name will not affect any rights of shareholders and existing share certificates will remain valid. Share certificates issued from 17 June 2024 will bear the new name, Albion Crown VCT PLC.

The Company’s webpage on the manager’s website will remain www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850

17 June 2024