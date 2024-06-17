North America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 24.80 Billion | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America frozen fruits and vegetables market generated a revenue of $ 11.90 billion in 2023 and the market valuation is estimated to reach US$ 24.80 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the assessment period 2024–2032.

The North American frozen fruits and vegetables market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer preferences and advancements in freezing technology. This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of frozen produce, the convenience it offers, and the reduction in food waste. Notably, 65% of North American households purchase frozen fruits and vegetables regularly, reflecting a steady demand across the region. One of the key trends in the market is the rising demand for organic frozen fruits and vegetables. In 2023, organic options accounted for 18% of total sales, an increase from 12% in 2020. This shift is largely driven by health-conscious consumers who prefer organic products free from pesticides and GMOs. Additionally, the popularity of smoothie blends and ready-to-eat meals has boosted the sales of frozen fruits, which saw a 6% increase in 2023 alone. Blueberries, strawberries, and mixed berries are among the top-selling frozen fruits, contributing to 40% of the total frozen fruit sales.

The retail sector dominates the distribution channel in the frozen fruits and vegetables market, accounting for 72% of the market share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead this segment, with 55% of consumers purchasing their frozen fruits and vegetables from these stores. Online sales are also on the rise, accounting for 15% of the market in 2023, up from 10% in 2020. This trend is expected to continue as e-commerce platforms expand their grocery delivery services. Moreover, private label brands are gaining traction, representing 22% of the market, as retailers offer affordable alternatives to branded products.

Geographically, the United States holds the largest share of the North American market, with 78% of the total revenue. Canada follows with a 20% share, while Mexico accounts for the remaining 2%. In the U.S., California and Florida are the leading states in terms of production and consumption of frozen fruits and vegetables. The increasing number of health-conscious consumers, coupled with busy lifestyles, is expected to drive further growth in this market.

Key Findings in North America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 24.80 billion CAGR 8.5% Largest Country (2023) US By Type Vegetables (50.2%) By Consumer Group Adult (72.0%) By Household Income High Income (45.8%) By Gender Female (63.7%) By Category Conventional (78.0%) By Form Sliced & Cubed (64.4%) By Technique Freeze Drying (66.3%) By Application RTE (Ready to Eat Foods) (32.4%) By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets (48.8%) Top Trends Eco-friendly Packaging for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Organic, Non-GMO Frozen Produce Gaining Popularity

Advanced Freezing Techniques for Nutrient Preservation Top Drivers Health-Conscious Consumers Prefer Nutrient-Rich Frozen Produce

Busy Lifestyles Increase Convenience Food Demand

Frozen Produce Offers Longer Shelf Life and Reduced Waste Top Challenges Logistics Issues Impact Frozen Food Supply Chains

High Energy Costs for Freezing and Storage Operations

Freshness Perception Challenges for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

The Frosty Titans: Frozen Vegetables Reign Supreme in North America With Revenue Share of US$ 5,557 million

Frozen vegetables have carved out a dominant niche in North American frozen fruits and vegetables market overshadowing their fruity counterparts. The prominence of these frosty titans can be attributed to a blend of convenience, nutritional retention, and consumer trends. In 2023, North Americans purchased over 6.5 billion pounds of frozen vegetables, a 15% increase from the previous year, compared to just 2.3 billion pounds of frozen fruits. This surge is driven by the versatility of vegetables like peas, corn, and broccoli, which feature prominently in quick, nutritious meals. Notably, 78% of households reported using frozen vegetables weekly, underscoring their integral role in meal planning.

Several factors illuminate the supremacy of frozen vegetables. Firstly, the nutritional value of frozen vegetables remains remarkably high, with studies showing a mere 5% nutrient loss compared to fresh variants, whereas frozen fruits can lose up to 25% of certain vitamins. The affordability factor is significant; the average price per pound of frozen vegetables is $1.20, compared to $2.50 for frozen fruits. Moreover, 68% of consumers cited longer shelf life as a decisive factor behind the growth in the frozen fruits and vegetables market, with frozen vegetables lasting up to 12 months, outstripping the 6-month span of most frozen fruits. These stats reflect a broader trend towards cost-effective, health-conscious eating habits.

Consumer preferences also drive this trend. A survey revealed that 62% of North Americans prefer the taste and texture of frozen vegetables over fresh ones when cooked. The demand for plant-based diets, which increased by 28% in 2023, highlights the growing reliance on vegetables. Additionally, 54% of respondents noted the convenience of pre-cut, ready-to-cook frozen vegetables. As meal preparation time shrinks in busy households, these products offer a quick, nutritious solution. With the frozen vegetable market projected to grow by 4.5% annually through 2028, these frosty titans show no signs of relinquishing their throne.

Frozen Convenience: The Surge of Ready-to-Eat Foods in North America to Bring in Over US$ 4,244 Million and Keep Growing at Robust CAGR of 10.2%

The rapid lifestyle pace in North America frozen fruits and vegetables market has ignited an unparalleled demand for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) frozen foods, particularly within the frozen fruits and vegetables sector. This surge can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing number of dual-income households, time constraints, and a growing emphasis on convenience. A report by the American Frozen Food Institute indicates that 85% of American households purchase frozen foods, with RTE items topping the list due to their convenience and time-saving attributes. The U.S. labor force participation rate of 61.6% highlights the time-crunched nature of modern life, further fueling the need for quick meal solutions.

Moreover, the health-conscious trend is driving consumers towards frozen fruits and vegetables market, which retain nutritional value over time. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), freezing preserves 90-95% of the vitamins and minerals in fruits and vegetables, making RTE frozen foods a healthier choice. The global frozen fruits market, which North America dominates, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028, reflecting this shift towards healthier eating habits. Additionally, a Nielsen survey revealed that 54% of consumers believe frozen foods to be as nutritious as fresh options, reinforcing the appeal of RTE frozen products.

In response to this demand, the frozen fruits and vegetables market has seen a proliferation of innovative RTE offerings. For instance, Green Giant's Riced Veggies saw a 48% increase in sales in 2022, reflecting consumer preference for low-carb, easy-to-prepare meals. Similarly, the flash-freezing technology used by brands like Bird’s Eye ensures that frozen vegetables maintain their texture and flavor, enhancing their appeal. The convenience of RTE meals is further underscored by a Statista report, which found that 63% of millennials purchase frozen foods as part of their weekly grocery shopping. This data, combined with the versatility and nutritional benefits of frozen fruits and vegetables, underscores the dominance of RTE products in the North American market.

The Freeze-Drying is Being Embraced as Advanced Preservation Techniques in North America, Take Up More than 61.8% Market Share

The food industry is increasingly turning to freeze-drying techniques for preserving fruits and vegetables, driven by numerous benefits that extend shelf life, maintain nutritional value, and improve overall product quality. Freeze-drying, or lyophilization, involves freezing the produce and then reducing the surrounding pressure to allow the frozen water in the product to sublimate directly from solid to gas. This method results in up to 97% of the food's moisture being removed, significantly extending shelf life without the need for preservatives.

Studies indicate that freeze-dried foods retain up to 97% of their nutritional value, compared to only 50-60% for conventional drying methods, making the most wanted technique in the North America’s frozen fruits and vegetables market. This preservation technique also keeps the original color, texture, and flavor intact, making the products more appealing to consumers. Market research reveals that freeze-dried fruits and vegetables have a shelf life of 25-30 years, compared to 1-2 years for traditionally dried products. Additionally, the global freeze-dried food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028, reaching a market value of approximately $85 billion.

Notable examples include brands like Crispy Green and Natierra, which have seen a substantial increase in sales by incorporating freeze-dried products into their lines. Furthermore, consumer surveys show that 85% of respondents prefer the taste and texture of freeze-dried snacks over other dried alternatives. From an environmental angle, freeze-drying also results in lighter products, reducing transportation costs and emissions. This technique uses around 30-50% less energy than traditional drying methods, aligning with sustainability goals. As consumer demand for healthier, longer-lasting, and environmentally friendly food options grows, freeze-drying stands out as the superior preservation method, driving its adoption across the industry.

Convenience in Crisis: The Surge in Consumption of Sliced and Cubed Frozen Fruits and Vegetables in North America to Generate over US$7,016 Million

In a world where time is the ultimate currency, consumers across the US and Canada are increasingly turning to sliced and cubed frozen fruits and vegetables over their whole counterparts. In 2023, the frozen fruits and vegetables market in North America grew by 15%, with pre-cut options representing 60% of total sales. This trend is driven largely by the unparalleled convenience these pre-prepared options offer. Modern lifestyles are busier than ever, with 85% of households reporting they have less time to cook. The ease of having ready-to-use produce, which requires no peeling, chopping, or dicing, saves significant time in meal preparation. This convenience factor is particularly appealing to those who are health-conscious but time-poor, allowing them to incorporate nutritious ingredients into their diets without the added hassle.

Additionally, the rising popularity of meal prepping and batch cooking has bolstered the demand for frozen, pre-cut produce. About 42% of consumers engage in meal prepping, and 70% of them prefer frozen produce due to its longer shelf life. Sliced and cubed frozen fruits and vegetables offer a practical solution, as they can be easily portioned and stored without the risk of spoilage—reducing food waste by 30%. The extended shelf life of frozen produce, coupled with the minimal nutrient loss due to modern freezing techniques (retaining 95% of their vitamins and minerals), makes these products an attractive choice for those looking to maintain a healthy diet in a more sustainable and economical manner. Notably, 67% of consumers believe that frozen produce is just as nutritious as fresh, further driving this shift in the frozen fruits and vegetables market.

North America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Key Players

H. J. Heinz Company

Pinnacle Foods Corp (Conagra Brands)

General Mills

AXUS International

Cargill

Dawn Foods

SunOpta, Inc.

Meel Corp.

Titan Frozen Fruit.

Dole Food Company

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Fruits Melons Citrus Berries Mango Kiwi Peaches Others

Vegetables Peas Mushrooms Carrots Beans Corn Others



By Consumer Group

Kids 0-2 Years 3-6 Years 7-11 Years 12-18 Years

Adult 19-25 Years 25-35 Years 36-50 Years 51-60 Years

Elderly 61-75 Years Above 75 Years



By Household Income Groups

Low Income

Medium Income

High Income

By Gender

Male

Female

By Category

Conventional

Organic

By Form

Whole

Sliced & Cubed

Others

By Technique

Freeze Drying

IQF

By Application

Confectionery & Bakery

Jams & Preserves

Fruit-Based Beverages

RTE (Ready to Eat Foods)

Pizza Toppings

Dairy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

