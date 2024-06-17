Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 17/06/24

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 10 and 11 June 2024.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 june 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 33.3915 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 11 june 2024 FR0000120503 27,928 33.1194 XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/2024-06-17-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €378,957,297
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

