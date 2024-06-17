Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (OUTSIDE THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

Regulated Information

Paris, 17 June 2024

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures)

Societe Generale started, on Monday 27 May 2024, an ordinary share buyback program for EUR 279.8 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the authorizations provided by the General Meeting of 22 May 2024, in particular regarding the maximum price, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 10 to 14 June 2024

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/06/2024 FR0000130809 834,952 24.1678 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/06/2024 FR0000130809 362,776 24.2017 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/06/2024 FR0000130809 57,325 24.2541 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10/06/2024 FR0000130809 51,507 24.2775 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/06/2024 FR0000130809 977,597 23.4577 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/06/2024 FR0000130809 428,710 23.4503 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/06/2024 FR0000130809 66,379 23.4671 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11/06/2024 FR0000130809 63,800 23.4746 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/06/2024 FR0000130809 1,031,860 23.2256 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/06/2024 FR0000130809 443,663 23.2291 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/06/2024 FR0000130809 74,099 23.2230 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/06/2024 FR0000130809 67,137 23.2228 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/06/2024 FR0000130809 1,086,872 23.0720 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/06/2024 FR0000130809 475,143 23.0703 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13/06/2024 FR0000130809 154,364 23.0804 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/06/2024 FR0000130809 1,162,145 22.0045 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/06/2024 FR0000130809 563,150 22.0059 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/06/2024 FR0000130809 84,350 22.0145 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 14/06/2024 FR0000130809 79,355 22.0196 AQEU TOTAL 8,065,184 23.1070

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the section 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: Regulated information and other important information

