NatGeo Explorer Mattias Klum Recommends TESSAN Innovative Travel Adapters

Hong Kong, China, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESSAN, a global leader in innovative charging solutions, is proud to announce a collaboration with NatGeo Explorer and acclaimed photographer Mattias Klum. Known for his work with National Geographic and The New York Times, Klum’s endorsement underscores TESSAN’s commitment to reliability and technological advancement.





Klum’s extensive explorations have taken him to some of the most remote and challenging environments on Earth. His work documenting endangered species, fragile ecosystems, and threatened cultures demands equipment that is as resilient and adaptable as he is. TESSAN WTA Series travel adapters have become an essential part of Klum’s gear, providing seamless connectivity and reliability.





"As a photographer, filmmaker, and artist for organizations like National Geographic, I specialize in endangered species, ecosystems at risk, and ethnic minorities in peril. This job takes me to countries all over the world, and situations are often logistically difficult and challenging. I need to be able to trust my gear; from cameras, tripods, and waterproof cases to storage media and accessories. TESSAN WTA Series adapters are a natural choice for me. Durable and adaptable. A professional tool for professionals," said Mattias Klum.





TESSAN WTA travel adapters are engineered to provide seamless connectivity in over 200 countries and regions, ensuring that travelers stay power connected no matter where their journeys take them. These adapters feature a compact design, robust construction, and versatile compatibility with multiple devices. The collaboration with Klum supports TESSAN's strategic goal to expand its footprint in the global market and elevate travel charging tech.





Key Features of TESSAN WTA Travel Adapters:

Universal Compatibility: Supports multiple plug types, making it ideal for international travel.

Fast Charging: Built with GaN technology for rapid charging.

Durable Design: Withstands harsh conditions and frequent use.

Compact and Lightweight: Easy to pack and carry, ensuring convenience.

Safety Features: Double fuse protection to safeguard devices.

Award-Winning Design: A Muse Design Award winner, merging exceptional functionality with stylish design.





"We are honored to support Mattias Klum’s incredible journeys and his mission to capture the beauty and essence of our planet," said Alex, CEO of TESSAN. "Together, we strive to make a positive impact through innovation."









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTFZISqHx_w

About TESSAN:

TESSAN is a global leader in providing innovative charging solutions for home and travel. With a commitment to simplicity, efficiency, and safety, TESSAN products enhance connectivity and convenience for users worldwide.