CIRI Announces the 2024 Recipient for the Award for Excellence in Investor Relations

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations professionals, is pleased to announce that Mélanie Hennessey, F.CIRI has been chosen as the 36th recipient of the Award for Excellence in Investor Relations. Mélanie was honoured at CIRI’s 37th Annual Investor Relations Conference in Calgary, Alberta.



The Award for Excellence in Investor Relations is given by CIRI to honour individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the investor relations profession and to the Institute.

Mélanie Hennessey, F.CIRI is a highly regarded investor relations professional in Canada and a significant contributor to CIRI. She is recognized for her outstanding leadership, commitment to best practices, and steadfast support for CIRI and the broader IR community. Whether through her pivotal role at NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NOVAGOLD) and previously Hecla, New Gold and Goldcorp or her continuous efforts to advance the profession as a mentor, public speaker, or CIRI Certification Program instructor, she continuously sets new standards of excellence and active involvement in the Canadian investor relations community.



Ms. Hennessey received the designation of F.CIRI, the CIRI Fellowship in 2019 which recognizes IR leaders who bring distinction to the profession and serve as role models for others. As a longstanding member of CIRI, she has generously shared her expertise and experience through numerous speaking engagements, moderated and presented at CIRI professional development events and webinars, co-chaired the 2016 Annual Conference, has been a key contributor to CIRI’s Standards and Guidance for Disclosure and enthusiastically shares her passion for and expertise in investor relations, stakeholder engagement, advocating for youth and women in leadership roles not only in IR but also in her community.

Ms. Hennessey is Vice President, Corporate Communications at NOVAGOLD with over 25 years of experience in communications and investor relations in the resource sector. She has served in executive and senior roles with resource and mining companies. Ms. Hennessey holds a BA in Communications and MBA from the University of Ottawa Telfer School of Business, and ICD.D from the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program, University of Toronto. She is currently Chair of Covenant House Vancouver and serves on its non-profit Board Committees for Governance and HR and Finance, Philanthropy & Communications.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be recognized by my peers with this award,” said Mélanie Hennessey. “I am truly humbled and touched. My sincere gratitude goes out to CIRI and its membership for many years of support and encouragement. Past recipients of the Award of Excellence in Investor Relations have paved the way and given an incredible amount of time to advance the field of investor relations and corporate communications. Being in the IRO role gives us a bird’s eye view of the business – it fed my thirst for knowledge and allowed me to expand well beyond the job description in every role that I took on. It’s a privilege that we can bring different perspectives to the leadership teams and boards of our companies. Having received so much over the years and now being able to give back, gives me tremendous joy.”

“I extend sincere congratulations to Mélanie as well as heartfelt thanks and gratitude for her many, meaningful contributions to CIRI and the IR profession,” said Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President and CEO, CIRI. “Mélanie is well respected within the capital market community. Her continued contribution to the profession demonstrates her passion for the important work we do which inspires IROs across Canada.”

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

