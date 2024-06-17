Stack Capital Holding Omio Announces the Expansion of Its Partnership With Uber

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc. (TSX:STCK) is pleased to announce that Omio, Inc. (“Omio”), an existing portfolio holding and leading global platform for booking trains, planes, buses, and ferries, recently announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) into Spain.



Building on the success of its previous collaboration with Uber in the UK, the recent launch of Uber Train across Spain continues to redefine the landscape of multi-modal travel through a convenient door-to-door experience. Powered by Omio’s unique API, Uber’s Spanish customers now have access to an extensive inventory of rail routes, including Eurostar, further solidifying Uber’s position as a one-stop shop for travel solutions.





“A very exciting announcement from Omio, which provides clear evidence that its solution is delivering value to both Uber and its customers,” said Jeff Parks, CEO of Stack Capital. “Given the success of the partnership in the UK, with high repeat train bookings, we expect similar results for Spain over time, along with other European countries in the future.”

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. (the "Manager") has taken the initiative in creating the Company and acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.



About Omio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Omio is a leading multi-modal travel platform that allows consumers in Europe, the United States, and Canada to easily book trains, buses, ferries, and flights – saving them both time and money. The company has successfully built a platform focused on the underserved and highly fragmented ground and water transportation markets. Currently issuing travel tickets across 37 countries, in 21 different languages, and 26 different currencies, for 1000+ travel transportation providers, Omio’s innovative platform brings together a significant number of travel operators and seamlessly integrates their respective inventories. For more information, visit www.omio.com.

