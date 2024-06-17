Exscientia p.l.c. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses.



On April 26, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers and directors alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendant [CEO] Hopkins had engaged in improper relationships with employees that were inconsistent with the Company’s standards and values; (ii) Defendant [Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors] Nicholson had prior knowledge of Defendant Hopkins’s relationships and had improperly addressed Hopkins’s misconduct without consulting the Board; (iii) the Company’s maintenance and enforcement of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was inadequate to safeguard against the foregoing conduct; (iv) the foregoing failures subjected the Company to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Exscientia’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

The class action lawsuit is filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Exscientia common stock between March 23, 2022, and February 12, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

