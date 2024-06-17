REPEAT – Koryx Copper Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Completes Share Consolidation

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (“Koryx” or the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for a total gross proceeds of $1,999,890.96 for the sale of 16,665,758 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a pre-Consolidation price of $0.12 per Share.

All Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold from the date of issuance. The Company did not pay any finder’s fees and no new control person has been created as a result of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration work on the Company’s Haib Copper project in Namibia, the Luanshya West project in Zambia, and for general working capital purposes.

As announced in the Company’s news release on June 11, 2024, the Company is completing a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common shares for every five (5) existing common shares (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation became effective as at the opening of the market on June 14, 2024.

As a consequence of the Consolidation, subscribers under the Offering receive post-Consolidation Shares at an effective price of $0.60 per post-Consolidation Share.

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx is a mineral exploration and development company. Koryx growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: “Pierre Léveillé”

Pierre Léveillé

President & CEO

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at +1-819-340-0140 or at: info@koryxcopper.com

