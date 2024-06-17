Spherix Global Insights Appoints Leigh Anne Siino as Chief Revenue Officer

EXTON, PA, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Leigh Anne Siino as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Siino will spearhead the company's global go-to-market operations and revenue strategy, driving growth and enhancing customer value across all markets.

With over 15 years of experience as a successful digital and business transformation executive in the Life Sciences industry, Siino brings a wealth of expertise to Spherix Global Insights. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership in sales planning, account management, and business development, consistently exceeding revenue goals and driving business growth. Prior to joining Spherix Global Insights, Siino served as Vice President of Sales at IntegriChain, where her strategic guidance and industry knowledge played a pivotal role in fostering growth and development within the company.

"As leaders in the pharmaceutical industry increasingly value specialized expertise and comprehensive perspectives to shape their brand strategies and drive business success, the growth potential at Spherix is unmistakable. I am thrilled to join this exceptional team to further advance the company's growth objectives," said Siino.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leigh Anne to the Spherix team," said Dan Barton, CEO at Spherix Global Insights. "Her extensive experience and proven track record in revenue management and business development make her the ideal candidate to lead our global sales and revenue operations. We are confident that under her leadership, Spherix will continue to innovate and deliver strong financial results.”

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

