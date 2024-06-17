Telomir Pharmaceuticals Scientific Advisor to Participate in Drug Information Association 2024 Global Annual Meeting Panel

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps as a potential treatment for age-related conditions, today announced that its scientific advisor, Adam Kaplin, M.D., Ph.D., was invited by InSilicoTrials to speak on its panel discussion on June 17, 2024, at the DIA Global Annual Meeting. Along with his fellow panelists, Dr. Kaplin will discuss case studies based on his experience using generative AI to provide data modeling solutions to reduce the time and cost of therapeutic studies while upholding strict patient safety standards.



“The opportunity to participate in the panel, titled, ‘Are Human Patients Needed for Clinical Trials, Tomorrow?’ will allow me to both share my experience using generative AI-powered data modeling in therapeutic trials and to learn from my peers about their experiences,” said Dr. Adam Kaplin, scientific advisor to Telomir. “By partnering with companies like InSilicoTrials, Telomir is able to utilize these technologies to enhance and expedite drug dosing, trial performance, and patient safety while reducing the time and cost of their trials. Using generative AI technologies has the potential to move new therapies into the market much more quickly and safely, improving specific research and development activities by up to 90%.”

DIA 2024 is the largest global, multidisciplinary event for the professionals involved in the discovery, development, and lifecycle management of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and related products.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents us with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for a broad range of age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

About InSilicoTrials

InSilicoTrials aims to become the leading problem solver in drug development by leveraging computational modeling and simulation (in silico) techniques. Using AI and advanced predictive technologies, we support emerging biotech and pharma companies by generating robust digital evidence and clinical outcomes. Our in silico methods reduce R&D time and costs, offering virtual patient and AI-enhanced trial accuracy, cloud-based simulations for comprehensive virtual assessments & regulatory-compliant data to support clinical programs.

