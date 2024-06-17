[Latest] Global Gummy Vitamins Market Size/Share Worth USD 16,249.5 Million by 2033 at a 10.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Gummy Vitamins Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Single Vitamins, Multivitamins, Specialty Supplements, Others), By Ingredients (Gelatin-based, Pectin-based, Vegetarian/Vegan), By Packaging Type (Bottles/Jars, Pouches, Blister Packs, Others), By End-User (General Wellness, Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Beauty and Personal Care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Gummy Vitamins Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 6,152.1 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6,779.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 16,249.5 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Gummy Vitamins Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Health Consciousness and Preventive Healthcare Trends: A pervasive shift towards proactive health management and preventive healthcare practices among consumers is significantly bolstering the demand for gummy vitamins. This trend is fueled by a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining optimal nutrition for overall health and wellness.

Preference for Convenient Dosage Forms: With busy lifestyles becoming the norm, consumers are increasingly gravitating towards convenient dosage forms such as gummy vitamins. The easy-to-administer, chewable format of gummies appeals to consumers across all age groups, particularly younger demographics who may find swallowing pills or capsules less appealing.

Product Innovation and Diversification: Manufacturers are continuously innovating to meet evolving consumer preferences and demands. This includes introducing a wide variety of flavors, formulations, and packaging options to cater to diverse tastes and dietary needs. Additionally, the incorporation of trending ingredients and functional additives further expands the product range, driving market growth.

Strategic Marketing and Branding Initiatives: Companies are leveraging targeted marketing strategies and branding efforts to enhance consumer engagement and drive gummy vitamin uptake. This includes partnerships with influencers, celebrity endorsements, and engaging social media campaigns, which resonate with consumers and increase product visibility and appeal.

Growing Demand for Specialty and Functional Gummy Vitamins: There is a noticeable surge in demand for specialty and functional gummy vitamins tailored to specific health concerns and conditions. This includes products targeting immune support, beauty and skincare, cognitive health, and digestive wellness, among others, reflecting evolving consumer preferences for targeted nutritional supplementation.

Expansion of Distribution Channels, Particularly E-commerce: The rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms has significantly transformed the gummy vitamins market landscape. The ease of online shopping, coupled with a wide array of product offerings and convenient doorstep delivery, has propelled e-commerce sales of gummy vitamins. This shift towards online retail channels has further democratized access to gummy vitamins, driving market growth on a global scale.

Gummy Vitamins Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Akums Drug & Pharmaceutical Ltd entered the nutraceutical gummies market with innovative formulations targeting general well-being and common diseases. This initiative offers a palatable and convenient alternative for adults, children, and the elderly who may find traditional dosage forms unappealing or inconvenient.

In 2022, GNC has broadened its holistic health offerings with the introduction of GNC Mega Men® and GNC Women Multivitamin Gummies, catering to the nutritional needs of consumers aged 50 and above. These new launches aim to provide convenient and effective solutions for daily nutritional supplementation.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6,779.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 16,249.5 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 6,152.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Ingredients, Packaging Type, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Gummy Vitamins Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Gummy Vitamins Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Increased Health Awareness: The pandemic heightened consumer awareness about the importance of maintaining overall health and immunity. This led to a surge in demand for gummy vitamins as people sought nutritional supplements to support their immune systems and general wellness during the crisis.

Disruption in Supply Chains: The gummy vitamins market experienced disruptions in supply chains due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and logistical challenges. These disruptions affected manufacturing operations, raw material sourcing, and distribution, leading to temporary shortages and delays in product availability.

Accelerated E-commerce Adoption: The pandemic accelerated the shift towards e-commerce as consumers increasingly turned to online channels for purchasing gummy vitamins. Companies ramped up their online presence, invested in digital marketing, and optimized their e-commerce platforms to capitalize on the growing demand through online retail channels.

Introduction of Immunity-Boosting Formulations: To address heightened consumer concerns about immunity, manufacturers introduced new formulations of gummy vitamins enriched with immune-boosting ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, and elderberry. These products catered to the increased demand for immune support and contributed to market recovery.

Expansion of Distribution Channels: Manufacturers diversified their distribution channels to mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions. They forged partnerships with additional retailers, expanded their presence in pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets, and explored direct-to-consumer models to enhance product availability and accessibility.

Investment in Health and Wellness Marketing: Companies increased their marketing efforts to emphasize the health benefits of gummy vitamins and promote overall wellness. This included targeted marketing campaigns focused on immune support, stress relief, and general health maintenance, resonating with consumers’ heightened health consciousness during and after the pandemic.

Introduction of Novel Formulations and Flavors: To maintain consumer interest and drive sales post-pandemic, manufacturers continued to innovate with new formulations, flavors, and product variants. This included the launch of gummy vitamins tailored to specific health concerns, such as stress relief, sleep support, and beauty enhancement, catering to evolving consumer preferences and lifestyle needs.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Gummy Vitamins Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Gummy Vitamins market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Gummy Vitamins market forward?

What are the Gummy Vitamins Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Gummy Vitamins Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Gummy Vitamins market sample report and company profiles?

Gummy Vitamins Market – Regional Analysis

The Gummy Vitamins Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the gummy vitamins market is characterized by a strong emphasis on natural and organic ingredients, as well as innovative flavors and formulations. Consumers in this region prioritize health and wellness, driving demand for premium-quality gummy vitamins with clean labels and transparent sourcing. Trending flavors include berry blends, citrus varieties, and tropical fruits, while formulations targeting immunity, stress relief, and gut health gain traction.

Europe: The gummy vitamins market in Europe is witnessing a shift towards functional and fortified formulations, with an emphasis on traditional and herbal ingredients. Consumers seek gummy vitamins enriched with botanical extracts, vitamins, and minerals to address specific health concerns such as joint health, cognitive function, and cardiovascular support. Trends also include eco-friendly packaging options and sustainable sourcing practices to align with European consumers’ environmental values.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the gummy vitamins market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing health awareness and rising disposable incomes. Consumers in this region prefer gummy vitamins with unique and exotic flavors, such as lychee, mango, and green tea, reflecting regional taste preferences. Additionally, there is a growing demand for gummy vitamins fortified with traditional Asian ingredients like ginseng, goji berry, and turmeric for holistic health benefits.

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA): In the LAMEA region, the gummy vitamins market is characterized by a focus on affordability and accessibility, with a preference for value-oriented products. Consumers in this region seek gummy vitamins with familiar flavors such as citrus, pineapple, and passion fruit, as well as formulations tailored to address prevalent health issues like vitamin deficiencies and digestive health concerns. Trending products include multivitamins for general wellness and immune-boosting gummy supplements.

List of the prominent players in the Gummy Vitamins Market:

Bayer AG

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Nature’s Bounty Co.

Olly Public Benefit Corporation

SmartyPants Vitamins

Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc.

Hero Nutritionals LLC

Nature’s Way Products LLC

Sundown Naturals

The Honest Company

Vitafusion (Church & Dwight Co. Inc.)

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Nutranext (formerly known as Wellnext)

Herbaland Naturals Inc.

YumVs (SOLARA Inc.)

Others

The Gummy Vitamins Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Single Vitamins

Multivitamins

Specialty Supplements

Others

By Ingredients

Gelatin-based

Pectin-based

Vegetarian/Vegan

By Packaging Type

Bottles/Jars

Pouches

Blister Packs

Others

By End-User

General Wellness

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Beauty and Personal Care

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

