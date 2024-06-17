Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend CloudMD Shareholders Vote FOR the Proposed Go-Private Transaction with CPS Capital

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have each recommended that CloudMD shareholders (“Shareholders”) vote “FOR” the proposed go-private transaction of CloudMD with 1480775 B.C. Ltd., an affiliate of CPS Capital LP (a private equity investment firm) pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”).

The ISS report states that, among other things, “the Arrangement makes strategic sense, and the cash consideration provides both certain and immediate value to an investor base which might not otherwise have the opportunity for a liquidity event.”

Glass Lewis has also released a report recommending that Shareholders vote “FOR” the Arrangement.

“The endorsements from both ISS and Glass Lewis underscore the strategic value and financial benefits of the proposed transaction. Their recommendations validate our belief that this Arrangement is in the best interests of our shareholders,” said Karen Adams, CEO of CloudMD.

ISS and Glass Lewis are recognized as leading independent proxy and corporate governance advisory firms whose recommendations are relied upon by many major institutional investment firms, mutual and pension funds and other institutional shareholders.

CloudMD Board Recommendation

The board of directors of CloudMD unanimously recommends that CloudMD shareholders and optionholders (the “Securityholders”) vote “FOR” the Arrangement.

Full details of the proposed Arrangement and voting instructions are set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 29, 2024 (the “Circular”) and related proxy materials in respect of the special meeting of Securityholders (the “Meeting”).

Please visit the Meeting page on CloudMD’s website for complete details and links to all relevant documents ahead of the Meeting at investors.cloudmd.ca/events--presentations/special-meeting/.

Vote Today

Securityholders are encouraged to read the Circular and vote well in advance of the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Special Meeting Details

CloudMD will hold the Meeting on Thursday June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) via audio webcast (at https://web.lumiconnect.com/416813823) with the ability to participate in the virtual Meeting as explained in the Circular.

Securityholder Questions and Assistance

Securityholders who have questions or require assistance with voting may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, CloudMD’s proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:



Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for securityholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for securityholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About CloudMD

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and health care providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’s industry leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical and occupation health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, government, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention and return to work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

“Karen Adams”

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Investors@cloudmd.ca

1-647-484-1405

