Global Seed Processing Market Size To Worth USD 32.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.30%

The Global Seed Processing Market Size is to Grow from USD 13.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 32.6 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.30% during the projected period.





In the seed processing industry, gathered seeds are threshed, dried, and treated to make them marketable to farmers. Its goals are to ensure seeding viability, increase quality, and cleanse seeds. Harvesting and processing post-harvest seeds produce high-quality, minimally polluted seeds appropriate for horticulture and human consumption. Increasing demand for hybrid seeds as the middle class expands will drive the seed processing industry throughout the forecast period. Seed treatment and coating materials are critical components for accommodating a wide range of crop species, including grains, legumes, and vegetables. By treating seeds with chemicals or biologicals, one can ensure that the yield will continue to be optimistic and beneficial which increases the sustainability of growing healthy crops. Regardless of the farming method (conventional or organic), seed treatment has become a crucial part of the process. Almost all commercial agricultural seed produced is treated, either chemically or biologically, using products such as bio fungicides or insecticides. The market becomes more significant in light of future climate scenarios, finite natural resources, and unsustainable conventional farming practices. However, during the forecast period, it is expected that the seed processing industry's growth will be hampered by the installation of governmental regulations intended to influence market expansion. The industry that processes seeds may face difficulties when agricultural laws are implemented to restrict market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Seed Processing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Seed Treatment and Seed Coating Material), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Vegetables, and Flowers & Ornamentals), By Equipment (Cleaners, Gravity-separators, Graders, and De-stoners) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The seed treatment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global seed processing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global seed processing market is divided into seed treatment and seed coating material. Among these, the seed treatment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global seed processing market during the projected timeframe. It improves crop cultivation, is cost-effective, and is a popular seed treatment.

The cereals & grains segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global seed processing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global seed processing market is divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, vegetables, and flowers & ornamentals. Among these, the cereals & grains segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global seed processing market during the projected timeframe. The market's cereals & grains segment is expected to increase as a result of growing awareness of the advantages of seed processing, such as improved germination and protection against diseases.

The graders segment is expected to dominate the global seed processing market during the forecast period.

Based on the equipment, the global seed processing market is divided into cleaners, gravity-separators, graders, and de-stoners. Among these, the graders segment is expected to dominate the global seed processing market during the forecast period. The demand for grading equipment has increased due to the growing emphasis on seed quality and uniformity to improve crop yields and performance.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global seed processing over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global seed processing over the predicted timeframe. It is primarily driven by favorable agro-economic circumstances, consistency in terms of farmer profiles and development levels, and a wide range of crop kinds and agro-climatic zones. The markets in the United States and Canada are trying to find a solution to the increasing problem of using natural resources while controlling expanding labor expenses. Because treated seeds produce more while using fewer agrochemicals, they are well-positioned to help in efforts to solve the abovementioned challenges. Additionally, the region's market position is strengthened by the widespread application of cutting-edge treatment methods. Another significant growth driver in North America is the amount of money that farmers and agribusinesses are spending on research and development (R&D) to enhance treatment methods.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in global seed processing during the projected timeframe. The outlook for regional production of commodities, such as rice and wheat, is still positive. Even on marginal terrain with minimal agricultural inputs, crop productivity is increased by using seeds treated with pesticides. Moreover, biological treatment with a reduced risk of surpassing minimal residue levels is required due to the region's high concentration of chemical pesticides and insecticides. Furthermore, the region is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global organic agriculture industry. Both the stability of the world economy and individual livelihoods depend heavily on the agriculture sector. Crop yields must rise to meet the growing demand for food, feed, and fuel from crops. The implementation of biodegradable seed covers is anticipated to generate significant opportunities for prominent industry players.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global seed processing include AGCO Corporation, Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Centor Group, Chromatech Incorporated, Clariant AG, Croda International PLC, Germains Seed Technology by ABF Grain Products Limited, Lanxess AG, Nufarm Limited, PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Syngenta AG and others.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, The Field of Dreams Movie Site, a well-known cornfield in the US, became a partner with BASF and Poncho Votivo. Better yields are the outcome of Poncho Votivo's broad-spectrum insect control and superior nematode protection.

