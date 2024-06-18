Business Awards UK 2024 Digital Transformation Awards: Celebrating Leaders in Technological Innovation

London, United Kingdom, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Business Awards UK is thrilled to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Digital Transformation Awards, recognising outstanding achievements in digital transformation across diverse sectors. These awards commend those who have effectively harnessed technology to reshape their industries, propelling growth, efficiency, and innovation.

Business Awards UK 2024 Digital Transformation Awards Winners

Edurino UK Ltd. - Best Digital Transformation In Education, Best Startup Digital Transformation

RJJ Software - Digital Transformation Rising Star

i-media - Innovation In Digital Transformation

Rinkt - Small Business Digital Transformation

Akeno Ltd - Ecommerce Transformation Excellence

Trending Now - Biggest Business Growth From Digital Transformation

ppac - Sustainability Through Digital Transformation

HOBA Tech - Community Impact Through Digital Transformation

Leads Nurtured - Digital Transformation Triumph Over Adversity

Founders Law - Best Digital Transformation Project, Best Digital Leadership

Business Awards UK 2024 Digital Transformation Awards Finalists

Edurino UK Ltd. - Best Digital Leadership

RJJ Software - Innovation In Digital Transformation

Vertice Technology Ltd - Best Startup Digital Transformation

Rinkt - Digital Transformation Rising Star

Carradale Futures - Sustainability Through Digital Transformation

IVY TECH LTD - Small Business Digital Transformation

Akeno - Best Digital Transformation Project

Starling Bank - Best Digital Leadership

Opus Media Limited - Biggest Business Growth From Digital Transformation, Ecommerce Transformation Excellence

Fairware - Best Startup Digital Transformation

Leads Nurtured - Customer Service Excellence Via Digital Transformation, Digital Transformation Rising Star

Fostering Innovation and Excellence

The 2024 Digital Transformation Awards celebrate the remarkable contributions of businesses and individuals who have embraced technology to transform their sectors. This year’s winners have pioneered efforts that not only meet current digital demands but also pave the way for future innovations, setting new benchmarks within their fields.

Their achievements illustrate profound impacts on operational efficacy, market engagement, and sustainable growth, reflecting a comprehensive integration of digital technologies into core business strategies. These transformative efforts underscore the role of digital innovation in driving business success and resilience in an increasingly digital world.

Business Awards UK acknowledges these leaders for their visionary approaches and commitment to excellence. As we continue to navigate through a dynamic digital landscape, their endeavours inspire ongoing innovation and strategic adaptation.

For more details about the 2024 Digital Transformation Awards and to learn more about the transformative work of our winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.