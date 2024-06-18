Air Pollution Specialists Provide Guide to Setting IAQ Goals in Hospitals and Medical Facilities

Riverdale, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a critical element of creating healthy working conditions for staff and facilitating patient healing in hospitals and other medical care environments.

Camfil, a global producer of medical-grade air filtration technology, has released a step-by-step guide to determining specific indoor air quality goals in hospitals for healthcare administrators and facility managers. The guide describes the impact of indoor air quality on patient care, explains the importance of determining specific IAQ goals, and provides a framework for establishing appropriate goals for individual facilities.

“Indoor air quality goals should be tailored to meet the unique needs of each facility and its patients,” says Camfil’s Dave Blackwell, an air quality specialist with over a decade of experience in the field, “These goals provide a tangible framework for identifying, evaluating, and addressing air quality issues effectively. By establishing clear benchmarks, facilities can prioritize actions and allocate resources more efficiently, ensuring that indoor air quality meets or exceeds recognized health and safety standards.”

The article covers:

Why does air quality in hospitals matter?

Pollutants affecting indoor air quality (IAQ)

Why identifying specific IAQ goals is important

How to determine air quality goals in hospitals

Tips for better hospital IAQ

Read the full guide to determining specific goals for indoor air quality in hospitals here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

