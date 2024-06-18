Living Large: FUJIFILM INSTAX WIDE 400 Instant Camera Celebrates the Specialty Niche of Wide Format Instant Photography

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division, today announced the newest introduction to the market-leading FUJIFILM INSTAX family of instant cameras with the debut of its highly anticipated FUJIFILM INSTAX WIDE 400 Instant Camera (WIDE 400). Fujifilm’s INSTAX WIDE Series of instant cameras are the only wide-format instant cameras on the market. WIDE 400 utilizes INSTAX WIDE instant film for large, wide prints (3.4 x 4.25 inches/86 x 108 cm) and features an updated design including a self-timer, two-range focus modes, automatic exposure, and flash control. Separately, the company also announced several new stylish color options for its INSTAX MINI LIPLAY Hybrid Instant Camera product line (MINI LiPlay), which provides 2-in-1 functionality as both a hybrid instant camera (with both digital and instant camera technologies) and a Smartphone printer.

“When it comes to instant photography, there is a niche segment of our user base dedicated to our wide print options,” said Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “They have been very enthusiastic, especially through social media, about the next INSTAX WIDE product introduction. These people like to live large in all they do, so WIDE 400 allows them to take photos that include more background and more room to display their creativity. With the introduction of WIDE 400, we’re excited to offer an instant camera that can capture the user’s larger than life moments.”

WIDE 400 Product Features Include:

Self-Timer Function

WIDE 400 features an easy-to-use self-timer dial that gives the user options for timing photos in two second increments up to 10 seconds.

Automatic Exposure and Flash Control Functions

The Automatic Exposure function, which enables improved print clarity (when compared to the camera’s predecessor, WIDE 300), automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output accordingly, for photos that are properly exposed regardless of interior or exterior conditions. WIDE 400 also features automatic flash control, which is designed to optimize image quality in bright or low light situations.

Focus Modes and Framing Guides

WIDE 400 features two focus modes accessible by adjusting the lens dial (which also powers the camera on and off), with framing guides for both portrait and landscape shots. Normal Mode is designed for everyday photography in a variety of settings (typically 3-10 feet/0.9 – 3 meters), while Landscape Mode is designed for distances of 3 meters (10 feet) and beyond. For macro photography, WIDE 400 offers an included close-up lens that, when used in WIDE 400’s Standard Mode, is ideal for subjects at a distance of 15-19 inches/40-50 centimeters. The close-up lens also features an integrated selfie mirror.

Camera Angle Adjustment Accessory

WIDE 400 is easy to position on a fixed surface with its included Camera Angle Adjustment accessory. By attaching the accessory to the bottom of the camera, the photographer can choose between two height options to perfectly frame their images.

New FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LIPLAY Hybrid Instant Camera Colors Introduced

Fujifilm’s FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LIPLAY 2-in-1 Hybrid Instant Camera and Smartphone Printer (MINI LIPLAY) now comes in three new color varieties: Matcha Green, Misty White, and Deep Bronze, that bring a modern, stylish update to this unique hybrid instant camera offering. MINI LIPLAY features a variety of photo frames and filters available both in-App (using the free, downloadable INSTAX MINI LIPLAY Smartphone App) and in-camera to personalize images.

In addition to its hybrid (digital and instant print technology) photography capabilities, MINI LIPLAY can also function as a Smartphone printer, via Bluetooth, using the MINI LIPLAY App.

Pricing and Availability for WIDE 400 and MINI LIPLAY:

The FUJIFILM INSTAX WIDE 400 instant camera is currently expected to be available in a fashionable green color in late June 2024 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $149.95 USD and $199.00 CAD. For more information about WIDE 400 features and capabilities, please visit https://www.instaxus.com/cameras/instax-wide-400-instant-camera/.

The FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LIPLAY hybrid instant camera’s three new color varieties, Matcha Green, Misty White, and Deep Bronze, are currently expected to be available mid-July 2024 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $169.95 USD and $229.00 CAD. For more information about MINI LIPLAY features and capabilities, as well as the full range of available colors, visit https://www.instaxus.com/cameras/instax-mini-liplay-2-in-1-hybrid-instant-camera/.





About Fujifilm:

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Graphic Communication Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM ULTRIUM LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about its commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM, INSTAX, INSTAX MINI, INSTAX WIDE, ULTRIUM, and INSTAX MINI LIPLAY are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2024 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.