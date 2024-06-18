NIBE appoints Simon Karlin as new Head of NIBE Climate Solutions

Simon Karlin, currently the head of the EMEA business area at Beijer Ref, has been appointed the new head of the business area NIBE Climate Solutions and a member of NIBE Industrier AB’s Group management. Simon Karlin will take up his position in the fall of 2024.

Simon Karlin has played a key role in the global expansion of Beijer Ref (publ) for 20 years, driving profitable performance both through organic growth and through acquisitions in a decentralized structure. He has also been a member of Beijer Ref’s Group management and, through business development and continuous internal improvements throughout the value chain, worked to utilize synergies and increase competitiveness.

“I am pleased to welcome Simon to NIBE and look forward to him drawing on his industrial experience and driving nature to spearhead the continued development of our largest business area, NIBE Climate Solutions,” says Gerteric Lindquist, Managing Director and CEO of NIBE Industrier.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO, +46 (0)433 27 30 00

This press release contains information that NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for issuers of shares. The information was submitted by the contact person above for publication on June 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM (CEST).

NIBE Group – an international Group with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international Group that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland more than 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 22,500 (21,300) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just under SEK 47 (40) billion in 2023.

