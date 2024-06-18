Flash News: OKX to List ZKsync's ZK Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 18, 2024.



OKX to List ZKsync's ZK Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list ZKsync's ZK token on its spot market today at 8:00 AM (UTC). This new addition will enable customers to trade ZK against USDT via the ZK/USDT spot pair. Deposits for the token were enabled today at 6:00 AM (UTC).



ZKsync is a Layer 2 blockchain scaling solution on Ethereum that uses zero-knowledge rollups to deliver faster and cheaper transactions on its network while maintaining a high level of security.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.



OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.