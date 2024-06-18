Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 24

Company announcement no. 40
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 1,428,000   173,010,290
10 June 202417,000123.402,097,800
11 June 202418,000122.862,211,480
12 June 202414,000125.371,755,180
13 June 202414,000126.191,766,660
14 June 202415,000123.381,850,700
Total week 24 78,000   9,681,820
Total accumulated1,506,000 182,692,870

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,693,600 treasury shares. equal to 1.44 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

