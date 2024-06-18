Press release

Nokia and Google Cloud collaborate to help developers worldwide create 5G applications faster with telco APIs

Nokia’s Network as Code platform to run on Google Cloud, leveraging Vertex AI and Gemini 1.5 Pro to enrich developer experience with generative AI capabilities.

Companies to target vertical use cases to promote with Google Cloud developer community—beginning with healthcare industry to help telehealth companies provide better, safer customer experiences.

18 June 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Google Cloud to give developers around the world the network software tools they need to create innovative new 5G enterprise and consumer applications faster for their customers.

Now, Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal will run on Google Cloud, enriching the developer experience via Google Cloud data and generative AI solutions and capabilities, including Vertex AI and Gemini 1.5 Pro. This will enable developers to easily consume AI in their applications and improve productivity with coding assistance agents.

The companies will target industry use cases to promote with the Google Cloud developer community, starting with healthcare to deliver better, safer customer experiences.

Google Cloud’s expansive developer community, covering all major industries and geographies, will benefit by having access to standardized 5G network capabilities around the world, exposed through Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal, giving them the technical tools required to quickly create new applications for their customers.

Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal

Nokia’s platform brings together telco networks, systems integrators, and software developers from around the world into a unified ecosystem to accelerate the development of software applications that can harness 5G and 4G network capabilities.

It provides developers with software development kits (SDKs); network API documentation, a “sandbox” to create software code for use case simulation and testing; and code “snippets” that can be included in building new applications. The platform is based on a revenue share model between developers, operators, and Nokia.

Since its launch in September 2023, Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 13 network operators and ecosystem partners in Europe, North America, and South America.

Ankur Jain, Vice President, Google Distributed Cloud and Global Telco Industry at Google Cloud, said: “Through this important collaboration with Nokia, we are enabling our global developer community to tap into the greenfield opportunity that 5G networks provide. Our developer community is a strong innovation driver globally, and we believe the telecom space offers significant value creation opportunities through new applications.”

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “We are excited to expand our collaboration with Google Cloud, enabling thousands of Google Cloud developers to tap into our network capabilities so that they can create value for their customers faster.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media Inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com