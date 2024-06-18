U.S. Ammonium Nitrate Market Report 2024: Analysis and Forecast (2018-2028) on Supply, Demand, Manufacturers, End-users, Trade, and Prices

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonium Nitrate Market in USA: 2018-2023 Review and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report brings together facts and figures on the ammonium nitrate market in USA. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report features the impact of various factors on the market

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report

What is important, the report presents possible scenarios of market development

The report on the ammonium nitrate market in USA covers:

Manufacturers capacity, production volumes

Company profiles

Consumption structure, trends

End-users segments

Prices

Market forecast

Key Topics Covered



1. OVERVIEW OF AMMONIUM NITRATE MARKET IN USA



2. CAPACITY IN USA

2.1. Country capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2023)



3. AMMONIUM NITRATE SUPPLY IN USA

3.1. USA production in 2018-2023

3.2. USA production shares in global market and in regional market in 2018-2023



4. AMMONIUM NITRATE MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Ammonium Nitrate market players profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in domestic, regional and world markets



5. AMMONIUM NITRATE DEMAND IN USA

5.1. Demand structure, consumption in 2018-2023

5.2. USA demand shares in regional market and in global market in 2018-2023



6. AMMONIUM NITRATE TRADE IN USA

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)



7. AMMONIUM NITRATE MARKET FORECAST TO 2028

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Ammonium Nitrate production forecast to 2028

7.3. Ammonium Nitrate consumption forecast to 2028



8. PRICES FORECAST IN USA



9. AMMONIUM NITRATE END-USERS IN USA



LIST OF TABLES

Ammonium Nitrate Country capacity in USA in 2023

Ammonium Nitrate production in country in 2018-2023

Country production share globally in 2018-2023

Country production share in region in 2018-2023

Ammonium Nitrate plants capacity in 2023

Manufacturers shares in global industry

Ammonium Nitrate demand structure, 2023

Ammonium Nitrate demand dynamics in USA in 2018-2023

Country consumption share globally in 2018-2023

Country consumption share in region in 2018-2023

Trade of ammonium nitrate in USA in recent years

Export share in production in recent years

Import share in consumption in recent years

Structure of export by country in recent years

Structure of import by country in recent years

Export and import prices in USA in recent years

Production forecast to 2028

Demand forecast to 2028

