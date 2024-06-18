Aerosol Valves Market Forecast at $2.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Use of Bio-based Polymers in the Packaging Industry

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aerosol Valves is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Continuous Aerosol Valves segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4%. The Metered Aerosol Valves segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $453.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $516.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Aerosol Valves Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Aerosol Valves Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Aerosol Valves Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AptarGroup, Inc., Aroma Industries, C. Ehrensperger AG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured):

AptarGroup, Inc.

Aroma Industries

C. Ehrensperger AG

Clayton Corp.

Coster Technologie Speciali SpA

Ec Pack Industrial Limited

Guangzhou Zhongma Aerosol Valves Co. Ltd.

KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Voice a.s.

Lindal Group Holding GmbH

Majesty Packaging Systems Limited

MITANI VALVE CO. LTD.

Newman-Green Inc.

Salvalco - The Salford Valve Company Ltd.

Seugn Il Corporation

Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Co. Ltd.

Summit Packaging Systems

The Precision Valve Corporation

Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd.

MarketGlass Platform



Our reports are enhanced by the MarketGlass platform, which brings together industry experts and influencers to provide high-quality, accurate insights. This unique platform allows us to gather comprehensive data and market perspectives, ensuring you receive the most reliable and detailed analysis available.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Robust Demand for Convenient and User Friendly Packaging Materials Provide Cornerstone for Growth of Aerosol Valves in Various Industries

Emerging Economies Hold Significant Growth Potential for Aerosol Valves

Competition

Global Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

Global Continuous Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

Aerosol Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide

Global Economic Update

Market Trends and Drivers

Expanding Demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver for Aerosol Valves

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion

Global Cosmetics Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology & Product Differentiation Propels Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

Use of Bio-based Polymers in Packaging Industry: A Crucial Factor for the Growth of Aerosol Valves Market

Global Bio-based Polymers Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Applications

Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

Widespread Applications of Aerosol Valves in Health and Hygiene Products Lead to Growth

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion

Product Safety and Security: Major Focus Areas for Aerosol Valves Manufacturers

Availability of Alternatives in Packaging Industry: A Major Challenge

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Aerosol Valve: Definition

Components of Aerosol Valves

History of Aerosol Valves

Benefits of Aerosol Valves

Functions of Aerosol Valves

