United Kingdom Media Landscape Report 2024: UK Mobile Subscriptions Hit 114.9 Million in 2023, Projected to Grow at 1.6% CAGR Over Five Years, to 124.7 Million in 2028

The United Kingdom Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in the United Kingdom today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.



Key Highlights

IPTV, which will witness the most significant increase in subscriptions from 4.3 million in 2023 to 8.2 million in 2028, will benefit from the expansion of fixed broadband infrastructure in the UK, which supports the delivery of high-quality IPTV services.

Over the 2023-2028 forecast period, SVOD platforms will continue to grow in popularity on the strength of the ease of the subscription process, the compatibility of multiple devices for viewing, and their content and price proposition.

4G was the leading mobile technology in the UK and accounted for 66.7% of total mobile subscriptions in 2023. However, its share will decline to 26.7% of total mobile subscriptions in 2028, due to subscribers' migration to 5G services.

DSL lines accounted for a majority 62.7% of the residential fixed broadband lines in 2023. However, its share of residential fixed broadband lines will decline to 26.2% in 2028, as consumers migrate to fiber, due to the growing demand for high-speed internet services, and operators' focus on FTTH/B network expansion.

Report Scope

By the end of 2023, an estimated 18.7 million subscribers used pay-TV services in the UK, an increase of 7,000 from 2022. Direct-to-home (DTH) satellite will be the leading pay-TV technology in the UK throughout the forecast period, despite the number of subscriptions decreasing from 11.8 million in 2023 to 11.6 million by 2028.

The UK had an estimated 47.3 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2023, an increase of 2.5 million or 5.6% from 2022. The growth in SVOD subscriptions slowed in 2023 as the rising cost of living, combined with SVOD service price rises, put greater strain on household budgets.

Total mobile subscriptions in the UK reached an estimated 114.9 million in 2023. Over the next five years, total mobile subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 1.6% with mobile network operators (MNOs) adding a combined 9.7 million subscriptions and bringing the country's total mobile subscriptions to 124.7 million in 2028.

Total fixed broadband lines in the UK will increase from 28.7 million in 2023 to 31.7 million by the end of 2028, supported by ongoing efforts and investments by the government, telcos, and alternative networks (altnets) to expand the fixed broadband infrastructure across the country.

This Sports Broadcasting Media Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the United Kingdom television and telecommunications markets, and service providers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the United Kingdom pay-TV, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares. With 24 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

Key Topics Covered:

Population and household context

Television services market

SVOD services market

Mobile services market: Handsets

Fixed broadband services market: Residential

Competitive landscape

Data tables

