Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Tuesday, 18th of June 2024 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu.

The general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:15

According to the Articles of Association, the company has a total of 4,499,061 votes, 3 097 974 votes are present representing 68.86% of the share capital and therefore the General Meeting was quorate to adopt resolutions on the items on the agenda.

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2023

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2023, in accordance with which the consolidated balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2023 was 8 505 080,71 euro and the net loss for the financial year was 682 361,36 euros.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 3 097 974, wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

2. Allocation of loss for the financial year 2023

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: Cover the net loss for the 2023 financial year in the amount of 682 361,36 euro from the retained earnings;

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 3 097 974, wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

3. Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor for the financial year 2024

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (register code: 10142876; aaddress: Pärnu mnt. 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 3 097 974, wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

The minutes of the shareholders' meeting are only available in Estonian https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/et/investor/uldkoosolekud/2024

Enel Äkke

Member of Management Board

Phone: + 372 55 52 5550

E-mail: group@nordicfibreboard.com