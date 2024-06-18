WEEX Brings Zero-Fee Trading to Crypto Market: Maximize Your Profits

Singapore, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEEX Exchange, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its zero-fee trading promotion and a series of innovative features designed to provide users with unparalleled trading opportunities. With a strong focus on user experience and cost efficiency, WEEX is set to transform the crypto trading landscape.

Additionally, WEEX is pleased to sponsor and attend the Blockchain Futurist Conference, the largest Web3 event in Canada, held on August 13-14, 2024. As an Official Silver Sponsor, WEEX will collaborate with ETHToronto and ETHWomen, showcasing its commitment to the blockchain community.

Zero-Fee Trading: Maximize Your Profits with WEEX

In a groundbreaking move, WEEX exchange now offers 0% maker and 0% taker fees for spot trading, along with 0% maker and only 0.03% taker fees for futures trading. This adjustment, designed to benefit more users and enhance their trading experience, replaces the previous fees of 0% maker and 0% taker for spot trading, and 0.02% maker and 0.06% taker for futures trading. By lowering these fees, WEEX lowers the barriers to entry for traders, allowing them to explore various trading strategies without the usual cost concerns. This promotion underscores WEEX’s commitment to providing a user-friendly and cost-effective trading environment, reinforcing its dedication to creating a positive image and fostering a supportive community for all traders.











How Zero Fees Benefit Traders

Zero fees can significantly impact traders by increasing their overall profitability. For instance, it allows them to trade more frequently without worrying about the cumulative costs of each trade. This encourages more active trading, allowing users to take advantage of market movements more effectively. Additionally, new traders can enter the market without the fear of incurring costs on their initial trades, making it easier for them to learn and gain experience. For institutional and high-volume traders, the savings on fees can be substantial, directly impacting their bottom line and enabling them to reinvest those savings back into their trading strategies.









Next Level Trading: Enhanced WEEX Futures Pro

WEEX is proud to introduce the WEEX Futures Pro upgrade, a feature that consolidates hundreds of futures trading pairs into a single account. This innovation facilitates more efficient capital management, allowing traders to manage their funds seamlessly without needing frequent transfers between different pairs. WEEX Futures Pro also includes lowercase here mechanisms, enabling traders to manage risk and secure gains in volatile markets. Aside from zero fees for spot trading, various new pairs listed on WEEX Futures Pro also have zero trading fees at the moment:





This provides traders the flexibility and tools they need to optimize their trading strategies and maximize their profits. Stay tuned and follow WEEX for the latest updates on fee promotions and new listing

Unmatched Security and Global Compliance

Security is a top priority for WEEX exchange. The platform employs a multi-layered protection system, cold storage for funds, and compliance with regulations from multiple authorities, including the US MSB and Canadian MSB. Additionally, WEEX has established a protection fund amounting to 1,000 BTC to safeguard user assets against unforeseen incidents. These extensive security measures ensure that trading on WEEX is not only safe but also aligned with global compliance and security benchmarks.

Learn and Grow with WEEX: Copy Trading, Educational Resources and Community Engagement

One of WEEX’s standout features is its one-click copy trading, allowing users to replicate the trades of professional traders. This feature is designed to lower the barriers to entry for futures trading, providing a simple and transparent experience that maximizes profits and delivers mutual benefits for both traders and their followers. Users can easily adjust their copy trading amounts or pause copying at any time, providing flexibility and control over their investments.

WEEX is committed to building a knowledgeable trading community. The WEEX Medium provides valuable insights, market updates, and educational content to help traders make informed decisions. These resources offer essential tools for improving trading skills and staying updated with market trends.

Trade Anytime, Anywhere with WEEX Mobile

Understanding the need for accessibility, WEEX has developed a highly optimized mobile app available on iOS and Android. The app offers all the trading functionalities of the desktop version, ensuring that users can trade, deposit, withdraw, and copy trade on the go. This mobile-friendly approach makes it easier for traders to stay connected and manage their portfolios from anywhere.

With its app available in over 140 countries, WEEX has established a strong global presence. The platform’s strategic partnerships, like the integration of Alchemy Pay for fiat-to-crypto transactions, further enhance its accessibility. WEEX is continuously expanding its regulatory compliance, applying for licenses in various countries to ensure a secure and legally compliant trading environment

About WEEX

WEEX has emerged as a pioneering cryptocurrency exchange, established in 2018, renowned for its steadfast commitment to security and its intuitive trading platform. Holding licenses from both US and Canadian MSBs, WEEX operates under stringent regulatory oversight, providing traders with a diverse selection of coins and trading pairs. Noteworthy offerings include 116 spot trading pairs and 225 futures trading pairs, with over 5 new pairs introduced daily. As a security-oriented and user-first cryptocurrency futures trading platform, WEEX is dedicated to enriching the trading experience, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to traders of all levels. These services encompass low-fee futures trading, zero-fee spot trading, and the option to leverage up to 200X on derivatives. WEEX's unwavering focus on user security and its reputation as a versatile platform for traders worldwide in the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape cement its status as a premier exchange.

