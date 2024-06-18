Experience Superior Trading on WEEX with TradingView's Advanced Analysis Tools

Singapore, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradingView is a widely popular financial market analysis platform that provides real-time market data, charts, and technical analysis tools for various financial markets, including stocks, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies. It is suitable for investors and traders of all levels, from beginners to professionals, offering tools and resources that can help millions of traders make informed investment decisions.

In the cryptocurrency industry, exchanges like Binance, OKX, Bybit, and WEEX have integrated TradingView. This article will guide users on how to utilize TradingView's rich technical analysis tools on the WEEX platform to enjoy a more professional trading experience effortlessly.









Accessing TradingView on WEEX

Log on to the WEEX Official Website, and the TradingView interface in the spot/contract/contract Pro/simulation trading area (by default) will be presented. Users can manually switch to the basic version based on their preference as well. Compared to the basic interface, TradingView integrates more functions such as TradingView technical indicators, drawing tools, chart properties, and annotation displays.



Technical Indicators

Being one of the core features of TradingView, gathering over 100 professional technical analysis indicators, including familiar ones like Volume, EMA (Exponential Moving Average), RSI (Relative Strength Index), MACD, and Bollinger Bands. Users can select and bookmark indicators that suit their needs with a single click. To remove an indicator, right-click the indicator area and click "Remove".



Drawing Tools

TradingView provides over 100 market analysis tools, including cursors, trend lines, Fibonacci, Gann, shape patterns, forecasting and measuring, geometric shapes, annotations, icons, measurements, zoom in/out, and magnet mode, giving traders a clear view of market trends.

Additionally, by clicking on TradingView's "Chart Properties," users can customize the candlestick chart, price lines, accuracy, time zone, indicator parameters, background colors, etc., according to user’s preferences. Clicking on "Annotation Display" allows the chart to display positions and current orders, making traders confident in their orders and positions.





Enhancing Your Trading with WEEX and TradingView

WEEX Exchange has always provided industry-leading trading depth and a professional trading experience as a competitive advantage, supporting features such as one-click copy trading, one-click reversal, and ladder liquidation. It also offers various order modes like GTC, Maker-only, IOC, FOK, and personalized capital management needs like shared margin and separate margin.



The integration with TradingView enhances WEEX significantly by leveraging TradingView's extensive library of over 100 technical indicators and market analysis tools. This comprehensive suite of tools allows WEEX to better meet users' diverse and professional trading needs, enabling them to seize opportunities in the rapidly changing market and improve their trading success rate.



