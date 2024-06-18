Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

18 June 2024 at 1.45 p.m.

Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc appointed

In accordance with the Articles of Association of Aktia Bank Plc, a Nomination Board shall be appointed annually with the duty to prepare a proposal for members of the Board of Directors as well as for the remuneration of them to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board comprises appointees of the five largest shareholders according to number of shares held.

The composition of the Nomination Board as from 18 June 2024 is:

- Georg Ehrnrooth, appointed by RG Partners Oy

- Gisela Knuts, appointed by the Pension Insurance Company Veritas and the companies controlled by Erkki Etola

- Stefan Wallin, appointed by the Åbo Akademi University Foundation

- Johan Hammarén, appointed by Oy Hammarén & Co Ab.

Gisela Knuts was elected chair of the Nomination Board. Further, the chair of the Board of Aktia Bank Plc, Lasse Svens participates in the work of the Nomination Board as an expert.

Prior to the Annual General Meeting 2025 the Nomination Board shall present its proposals for members of the Board of Directors and for remuneration before the end of January 2025.

The Nomination Board complies with a Charter set by the General Meeting and published at www.aktia.com under section Investors.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Chair of the Nomination Board Gisela Knuts, tel. +358 40 769 8265

General Counsel Ari Syrjäläinen, tel. + 358 50 362 9857

